Rakhi Sawant says she kept her wedding a secret out of fear: ‘My husband doesn’t like media’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:52 IST

After initially dismissing her wedding as a photoshoot, Rakhi Sawant has now confirmed that she is indeed married to a UK-based NRI called Ritesh. The celeb – known for courting media attention – has now said that she kept her July wedding a secret out of fear. “Yes, I got married on July 20. Actually, main darr gayi thhi. I wanted to have a quiet, hidden wedding,” she said in an interview to Times of India.

Elaborating on the reasons for his fear, she explained that her husband wants to stay away from public eye. “Mere husband ko media etc pasand nahi. Unko kisi ke saamne aana nahi thha. Shaadi toh family ke beech mein hoti hai, duniya ko thhodi na bulana hota hai!”

She said that she married at JW Marriott in Mumbai, “He is a Hindu NRI and I am a Christian, so I did a court marriage and had a Catholic wedding. The wedding was intimate with just family members. My husband works with Donald Trump’s company as an employee.”

She called her wedding a “WhatsApp love affair and wedding” as they started talking on WhatsApp and he also proposed on the platform, “He whatsapped me. Messaging and then talking to him, we became friends with the passage of time. This happened about a year-and-half back,” she said.

“Mera pati mere liye parmeshwar hai,” she added.

In an earlier interview, Rakhi had said she will shuttle between the UK and India for work. “In fact, he has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled. I thank Jesus for giving me such a wonderful husband.”

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 11:48 IST