Rahul Vaidya’s connection Toshi Sabri reveals he will enter Bigg Boss 14 with a ‘special message’ from Disha Parmar

On Saturday, Colors TV put an end to conjecture and announced that Rahul Vaidya’s best friend, Toshi Sabri, will be entering Bigg Boss 14 as his connection and not his wife-to-be, Disha Parmar. The ‘connection week’ can be a game-changer, with the connections advising contestants about strategy, letting them know how the audience perceives them and even carrying messages from those outside.

Before going on Bigg Boss 14, Toshi told Hindustan Times that he will not advise Rahul to change the way he is playing the game. “I would not give him any advice about his game strategy. He is already playing very well and he has won millions of hearts. He has been my best friend for 13 years and I am just going inside to support him. I don’t think he needs to change anything about the way he is playing,” he said.

Toshi also disagreed with the criticism often levelled against Rahul that he is Aly Goni’s shadow and has no game of his own. “They are good friends and it is wrong to label that as being a ‘shadow’ or something like that. Rahul is not someone who would make friends for the sake of the game. He has only one friend on the show, whom he completely trusts, and that is Aly. It is a genuine connection and I don’t think anyone is carrying the other one on his shoulder,” he said.

Rahul made headlines when he proposed marriage to Disha Parmar on national television. While she is yet to publicly give an answer, his mother confirmed during an appearance on Bigg Boss 14 that wedding preparations are on.

Toshi revealed that he would enter Bigg Boss 14 with a message for Rahul from Disha. “Yes, I have some special messages from Disha and his mother, which I will give him in the house,” he confirmed.





However, Toshi did not know much about Rahul and Disha’s wedding preparations. “Meri iss baare mein baat hui nahi hai aunty se, achcha yaad dilaya aapne. Main poochunga (I did not speak to Rahul’s mother about this. Good, you reminded me. I will ask her). But I saw the episode where she said that the preparations are on. Mujhe utna hi pata hai (That is all I know),” he said.

Admittedly ‘biased’, Toshi feels that Rahul will lift the Bigg Boss 14 trophy and no one is a match for him. “You can say that I am biased because Rahul is my best friend but I don’t see anyone as a threat to him. I think he will win the show. But if there is someone who I can see standing next to him in the finale, it is Rubina Dilaik,” he said.

