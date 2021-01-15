IND USA
Rahul Vaidya is one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 14: When Rahul Vaidya impressed Sridevi, daughter Janhvi, Watch this throwback video

Fans of singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya have shared a throwback video, where he sings Chand Sifarish from Fanaa. Late Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor are seen appreciating his music in the video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:09 AM IST

Singer Rahul Vaidya is easily among the popular contestants on reality TV show, Bigg Boss 14. Now, a throwback video has emerged from one of older stage performances and among those who he impressed was late Sridevi.

In the video, a rather young looking Rahul is seen singing Chand Sifarish from Aamir Khan and Kajol starrer Fanaa. His powerful vocals impress all but sitting in the audience are Sridevi, her daughters Janhvi and Khushi and husband Boney. At one point, Sridevi is seen clapping her hands in appreciation. Boney later joins her in appreciating Rahul's talent. Both Janhvi and Khushi are only kids and look nothing like the divas they have become now.


Many fans of Rahul too had reacted on the post and dropped a number appreciative post.

Rahul's stint at the Bigg Boss house has been quite interesting - first came his public display of affection for his girlfriend Disha Parmar on camera, which had led to him proposing to her. In November last year, he had proposed to her in a dramatic fashion with a note written on his t-shirt, asking her to marry him.

Later, Rahul's mother Geeta Vaidya had confirmed that the wedding of Rahul and Disha was very much on the cards. Speaking to India Forums, she had said: “Yes, Disha has come home a couple of times, even I visited her house and I also spoke to her parents, and we have had a few discussions about marriage as well. Once Rahul is back, we will confirm the necessary (details), the date, and other things."

Also read: Bhavya Gandhi refutes report he was fired from Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah after unprofessional conduct

Then, in December, he chose to leave Bigg Boss 14 only to return a few days later. He had claimed that he had been missing his parents and hence the decision to leave. The act was not taken kindly by either host Salman Khan or other inmates. While Salman had blasted him, calling him a 'quitter' others had accused him of running away.

