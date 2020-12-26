Bigg Boss 14: Furious Salman Khan blasts Rahul Vaidya, shuts down his request to not be labelled a ‘quitter’

tv

Host Salman Khan berated Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya in a new promo video for Saturday’s episode of the reality show. The two argued about Rahul’s willing departure from the show recently, and Salman repeatedly accusing him of running away. Rahul returned some days later, claiming that he was homesick.

In the video, Rahul requests Salman to not repeatedly label him as someone who ran away from the show, and Salman replying, “Request not granted.”

“Sir agar aap baar baar yeh kehte hain ke woh bhaaga hai, bhaaga hai, bhaaga hai, toh yeh mujhe acha nahi lagta sir (Sir, I don’t like it when you repeatedly accuse me of having run away from the show),” Rahul said in the video. Salman replied, “Bhaage ho, bhaage ho, bhaage ho, bhaage ho (You ran away).”

“Don’t try and justify this act of yours, agar bhaage ho, toh bhaage ho (you ran away, accept it),” Salman said, when Rahul asked him to not ‘mix’ multiple issues into one. “Matlab finale mein jeet jaate ho, over a person like Abhinav (Shukla) or Rubina (Dilaik) or anyone, it becomes unfair,” Salman continued.

“Toh wapas kyun laaye (Then why did you ask me to return)?” Rahul asked. “Aaye kyun (Why did you return)?” Salman retorted. “Kya aapke kaan kheench ke laaye? Kya aapke pair padh ke laaye? (Did anyone force you to return? Did anyone beg you to return?) Everything is going in your favour, and you’re not appreciating it, that’s the sad bit, and don’t try to put it onto me, Rahul,” Salman said.

This is not the first time Salman has voiced his anger against Rahul. He had previously asked him to leave the show because of his lack of interest. Upon Rahul’s return, Salman had accused him of running away out of fear. Rahul insisted it was only because of his love for his parents that he walked away, adding that he needed to “hold their hands”. An angry Salman told him, “Aap hi ko apne family se pyaar hai? Humein nahi hai? Aap keh rahe hain ki yaha baaki logon ko apne parivar se pyaar nahi, ya unhein miss nahi karte (Are you the only one around that loves their family? Do we not love our parents and family? Are you saying the other contestants do not love their families enough)?”

