Bhavya Gandhi refutes report he was fired from Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah after unprofessional conduct

Many characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have stayed fresh in public memory, even when the serial took a long break during the lockdown. One such a character is Tapu of the Tapu Sena fame, a role played rather well by Bhavya Gandhi for many years before he left the show. Now, in a new interview, he had refuted the charge that his unprofessional behaviour led to his removal from the show.

Through much of 2020, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remained in news over whether or not popular face Disha Vakani would return to play Daya Jethalal Gada.

Speaking to Times of India, Bhavya, rubbished all talk of unprofessional behaviour for his departure from the popular sitcom. Replying to the specific question, he was quoted as saying: "I don't care let them say whatever they want to say. I know the truth I know I am what I am. Let people think, I don't care."

Elaborating further, Bhavya mentioned how the real reason was that he want to explore himself. Even today, he is called Tapu though he has now branched out to doing Gujarati films. "Even now people call me by that name, and I have no issues with it. I really love it because I have grown up doing that thing. I am where I am because of that thing but I wanted to explore myself. Because at a point in Taarak, I was just doing something, which was just monotonous."





He also spoke of a special bond he shares with Disha (who played his mother in the show) and how they connect over video calls. He spoke of a special incident when he mentioned to her that he has a beard now as she remembers him primarily as a child.

