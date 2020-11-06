Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi blasts use of bad language on OTT shows: ‘Do you talk to your parents like that?’

tv

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 19:10 IST

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi has slammed OTT platforms for promoting bad language. Admitting that some of the work done on streaming is ‘mind-blowing’, he said that the use of bad language feels ‘unnatural’ in an Indian setting.

In an appearance on comedian Sorabh Pant’s YouTube podcast, he said, “On OTT platforms, we can see some mind-blowing work. There are some great performances. But I feel that there are a lot of expletives used when they are not necessary.”

Praising the films of Raj Kapoor, Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Shyam Benegal, Dilip said that he particularly liked the recent Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits.

He continued, “If you want to show reality, then also show people going to the toilet and taking a bath. What you cater to the audience, matters. What you see, remains with you. Do you want to create a society in which people talk only using abusive language? There is a limit for everything. If it is within limit, it is enjoyable. If it goes beyond limit, it starts troubling you.”

He added, “I can understand that you need to change with time and evolve. Lekin kya gaali dena aage badhna hai (Does using bad language mean progress)? Whatever is happening in the West, you want to do that here. The west is looking at the culture of the east. Our culture and traditions are the oldest. We have so many amazing things in our culture and without knowing that, you have to blindly follow the West. In their culture, they use the F-word a lot and so it doesn’t seem unnatural in their shows and content. It’s not that here. Do you talk to your parents like that?”

On the podcast, Dilip had also confessed that sometimes, with the pressures that come with producing a daily show, the quality of Taarak Mehta... is not up to the mark. He had said, “When you focus on quantity, the quality does suffer somewhere. Initially, it was a weekly show and the writers had a lot of time. With four episodes being shot per month, they had a gap of a month to write the next four episodes.”

