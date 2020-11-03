Dilip Joshi feels quality of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has suffered, says ‘it has become almost like a factory’

tv

Even after 12 years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be one of the most popular shows on television. However, Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal in the sitcom, feels that its writing has suffered with time. He said that certain episodes were ‘not up to the mark as far as the humour is concerned’.

Dilip said that the writers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are under pressure to deliver episodes every day, which has had an impact on the quality of writing. He was speaking to stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant in a special podcast.

“Jab aap quantity dekhte hai, toh kahin na kahin quality suffer hoti hi hai. Pehle weekly hum karte the aur writers ke paas bohot time hota tha. Chaar episode likhe, doosre chaar episode agle mahine shoot karna hai (When you focus on quantity, the quality does suffer somewhere. Initially, it was a weekly show and the writers had a lot of time. With four episodes being shot per month, they had a gap of a month to write the next four episodes.),” the actor said.

Abhi yeh almost like a factory ho gaya hai (now it has become almost like a factory). Every day the writers have to find new subjects. After all, they are also human beings. I agree that all the episodes cannot be of that level when you are doing a daily show for such a long time. I do feel that certain episodes are not up to the mark as far as the humour is concerned,” he added.

Recently, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team appeared on India’s Best Dancer. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi seemed to have found his new Dayaben in contestant Rutuja Junnarkar, who dressed up as the character for a performance. The original Dayaben, Disha Vakani, has been on an indefinite maternity leave since the birth of her daughter two years ago.

