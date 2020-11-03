Kamya Punjabi slams Eijaz Khan: ‘He was neither there when Kavita Kaushik’s dad passed away nor when she got married’

tv

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi has come out in support of her close friend, Kavita Kaushik, and denounced Eijaz Khan’s claims of friendship. Things got heated in Bigg Boss 14 last week when Kavita lashed out at Eijaz for claiming that she is his friend and said that they never spent any time together.

Kamya, who has been defending Kavita on Twitter ever since the fight broke out, said that Eijaz is ‘(playing) the victim card of a friend having been let down’. Kamya also said that Eijaz was not around for important moments in Kavita’s life, including her father’s death and even her marriage.

Talking to The Times of India, Kamya said, “First, let me tell you that Kavita and I have been very thick friends for 15-16 years. As for Eijaz, he was neither there when Kavita’s dad passed away nor when she got married. Toh phir woh Kavita ka dost kaise hua (So, how is he Kavita’s friend)? Eijaz is using Kavita’s presence in Bigg Boss 14 to play the victim card of a friend having been let down.”

During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Kavita told host Salman Khan that she cooked for Eijaz during the lockdown, as he requested her to. However, that did not signify a friendship, she said.

Kamya shared, “It wasn’t that Eijaz didn’t have food in his house or didn’t have the money to buy food, when Kavita sent it to him. It was just that his cook wasn’t around. Those days, Kavita was preparing some dishes and putting some pictures of that on her social media accounts. Eijaz happened to call her and said, ‘Mujhe yeh khaana banane se bahut dar lagta hai aur mera cook nahin hai, tum mere liye khaana bana do (I am scared of cooking and my cook is not around, please make some food for me)’.”

Last week, Kavita slammed Eijaz for claiming that she is one of his few friends in the industry. She said, “Maine aapke saath koi time spend nahi kiya ki aap bolte ho 5-6 doston mein se yeh ek meri dost hai (I have not spent any time with you that you claim that I am one of the five or six friends from the industry that you have.).” She also said that she felt ‘used’ by him.

Eijaz later broke down and said that he really considered Kavita to be his friend and was hurt by her accusations. She was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on Monday night, along with Nishant Singh Malkhani.

