Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi defends Kavita Kaushik in fight with Eijaz Khan, says ‘pic proves nothing’

tv

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 17:56 IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Kamya Punjabi defended her friend, actor Kavita Kaushik, who got into a nasty fight with actor Eijaz Khan on Bigg Boss 14. After Kavita accused Eijaz of falsely claiming to be her close friend and said she felt ‘used’, one of her old Instagram posts with him went viral online.

Kamya retweeted the picture of Kavita and Eijaz shared by his team, and wrote, “Waise meri aur aapki bhi pic hai saath (Even I have a picture with you), are we friends? We all know each other but dost saare nahi hote (not everyone is a friend)! Pic proves nothing! @Iamkavitak @ColorsTV #bb14.”

Waise meri aur aapki bhi pic hai saath, are we friends? We all know each other but dost saare nahi hote! Pic proves nothing! @Iamkavitak @ColorsTV #bb14 https://t.co/2p1Fczgagu — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 29, 2020

In another tweet, Kamya said that the 45-minute telecast did not show why Kavita was ‘pushed’ to a level where she lashed out at Eijaz. “This is wat happens in a 45mins epi, we were shown #KavitaKaushik yelling n fighting with #EijazKhan but wat pushed her to that level was not shown apart from bigboss ki awaaz saying ki @KhanEijaz baar baar @Iamkavitak ko rules samjha rahe hai! Kuch toh baat hogi (apart from the voice of Bigg Boss saying Eijaz kept reminding Kavita of the rules! There must have been some provocation) #bb14 @ColorsTV.”

This is wat happens in a 45mins epi, we were shown #KavitaKaushik yelling n fighting with #EijazKhan but wat pushed her to that level was not shown apart from bigboss ki awaaz saying ki @KhanEijaz baar baar @Iamkavitak ko rules samjha rahe hai! Kuch toh baat hogi #bb14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 29, 2020

Also read | Kaali Khuhi movie review: Shabana Azmi’s talents are wasted on deathly dull Netflix horror film

On Thursday night’s episode, Kavita blasted Eijaz and said, “Maine aapke saath koi time spend nahi kiya ki aap bolte ho 5-6 doston mein se yeh ek meri dost hai. Humne ek baar bhi baithke time spend kiya hai? Maine aapka behaviour dekha hai, jo aap elaan karte hai ki main aapki friend hoon? Aap apni convenience pe bolte ho yeh (I have not spent any time with you that you claim that I am one of the five or six friends from the industry that you have. Have we even sat down together and spent time together once? Have I even seen your behaviour for you to declare that I am your friend? You say these things at your own convenience).”

Kavita claimed that she had made enemies in the Bigg Boss house because no one liked Eijaz, and they thought she was an old friend of his. Eijaz later broke down and told Nikki Tamboli that he really considered Kavita to be his friend and was hurt by her accusations.

Follow @htshowbiz for more