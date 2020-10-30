Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik’s birthday post for Eijaz Khan goes viral after she claims they never spent time together as friends

tv

After actor Kavita Kaushik fought with Eijaz Khan and claimed the two are not really friends, internet has dug up her old Instagram posts for the TV actor. On Thursday’s episode, she had said that she never spent time with Eijaz or had fun with him the way friends do, adding that she only had a few telephonic conversation with him during the lockdown.

Now, a post from August is going viral as the image shows Eijaz and Kavita together at what looks like a party. The duo is seen happily posing together. Kavita captioned the post as, “Happy birthday dear monkey @eijazkhan.” It also has a comment from Eijaz who had written, “Thank you meri dost. I love youuuuuuuuuuuu.”

The post is being flooded with comments ever since the episode aired, showcasing Kavita’s frequent fights with Eijaz. “More power to you @eijazkhan,” wrote one fan while another commented, “Ye kavita aunty toh liar nikli.” Another user wrote, “Ye bina mile khichwai h bhen photo.”

When she made her entry last weekend, an excited Eijaz had quipped, “She is one of my 5-6 friends from inside the Industry.” Kavita did not refute any of his claims until Thursday’s episode where Eijaz replaced her as the captain of the house.

As soon as Eijaz was announced the captain, Kavita was seen locking horns with him. First, she claimed in front of everyone that he was ignoring her ever since he became the captain. Soon, Kavita and Eijaz were seen fighting in the bathroom area and she claimed he had used her and made false claims that she was a friend. Talking to others in the house, Kavita also claimed that she never spent enough time with Eijaz and had only had a few telephonic conversations.

Shocked at her behaviour and statements, Eijaz apologised to Kavita and told her, “I am sorry I considered you as a friend. It was my misunderstanding. I thought sharing sadness makes you friends but clearly that is not the case.” He also said that he had shared his insecurities and low phase with her and, therefore, considered her a friend.

Kavita told Jasmin Bhasin and Nishant Singh Malkhani, “We have never spent time together, like friend do. No meals shared or anything as such. In this lockdown, he was staying alone and called me up saying ‘Kavita I am all alone caring for the dogs and you seem so happy, posting pictures on Instagram’. He also asked me to prepare and send across some food which I did. I respect him, but have not spent time with him. I respect everyone.”

Moments later, Eijaz was seen venting out his anger in front of Nikki Tamboli. “She is insinuating that I used her for my career! What does she mean? She knows, and even mentioned it. I saw stardom in 2003, 2004, 2005 and left the work for my own sanity. I worked according to my own time after that. When I was down, she and her husband cheered me. I do not know what happened here,” he said.

