Bigg Boss 14 written update day 26: Contestants wake up to Marathi song after controversy, Rahul apologises to Jaan

tv

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 00:25 IST

Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 episode not only saw a major fight between Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan but she was also seen declaring Abhinav Shukla as her best friend inside the house. Show makers also seemed to be ensuring that no further sentiments are hurt and played the original, Marathi version of Zingaat as the morning song. Usually, the morning songs are peppy, popular Hindi numbers that participants can wake up and dance to.

The episode began with the teams fighting over Abhinav’s and Eijaz’s qualification for captaincy and the two also had a heated discussion. Rahul Vaidya was seen apologising to Jaan Kumar Sanu over his nepotism comment and said he was not aware that Jaan’s parents were separated. A humble Jaan responded that he was not someone to take things to heart.

After the task ended, Bigg Boss announced Eijaz as the new captain of the house. Moments later, Abhinav, Rubina, Naina Singh and Jasmin were seen discussing, without naming Bigg Boss, that the decision was biased against Abhinav and the team. While Naina kept insisting she did her job well, Abhinav was clearly angry as he said, “If it is going to be all biased decision, what am I doing in this game?” Rubina tried her best to calm Abhinav down and told him, “Decision will be biased towards the side that can entertain better and provide better footage for the show. If they are giving enough material, the decision will be made in their favour.”

After the duties were assigned and Kavita volunteered to clean bathrooms, Naina refused to do it, Kavita locked horns with Eijaz. He was seen approaching Kavita to apologise and told her, “I am sorry I considered you as a friend. It was my misunderstanding.” He also said that he had shared his insecurities and low phase with her and therefore considered her as a friend.

Earlier, Kavita was also seen urging Eijaz to consider Pavitra’s advances towards him but he refused. “My game cannot be about this aspect, also I do not want to be attached and biased in the game.”

Next morning, popular Marathi song Zingaat from the hit film Sairat was played as the morning song. This came at a time when the show issued apologies after Jaan Kumar Sanu allegedly hurt sentiments of Marathi-speaking people when he asked Nikki to not speak in Marathi. Jaan later issued a video apology and his singer-dad Kumar Sanu also posted a video apologising over the issue.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra takes a trip down memory lane as Fashion completes 12 years, recalls being warned that film ‘could be a risk’

Kavita was soon seen apologising to Abhinav claiming that he was her only friend in the house. Nishant and Rubina were present there. Moments later, Eijaz told Nikki that he did not use Kavita and he was sorry she felt used. “She is insinuating that I used her for my career! What does she mean? She knows, and even mentioned it. I saw stardom in 2003, 2004, 2005 and left the work for my own sanity. When I was down, she and her husband cheered me up. I do not know what happened here. I cannot believe what she is doing now,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more