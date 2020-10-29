Priyanka Chopra takes a trip down memory lane as Fashion completes 12 years, recalls being warned that film ‘could be a risk’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 22:11 IST

Priyanka Chopra, who won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion, penned a heartfelt note as the film completed 12 years of its release. She said that she was warned how signing the film ‘could be a risk’ but it turned out to be one of the greatest experiences in her life.

Sharing a video of the making of Fashion, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “#20in2020. 12 years to #Fashion. It was 2008. I was just about 5 years into my acting career and had already seen extreme highs and extreme lows in it. I was told taking on this movie could be a risk. But working with the brilliant Madhur Bhandarkar and his incredible team of writers, Ajay Monga, Niranjan Iyengar and Anuraadha Tewari, for almost 6 months before we even started the movie, was one of the most collaborative experiences of my life.”

“Then on set, bringing life into all the various shades of my character Meghna Mathur, was one of my first truly immersive acting jobs. Thank you to the incredible cast that made everything I did much better. Thank you to the amazing technicians and crew, who through all the craziness, always brought it home,” she added.

Priyanka also thanked the audience for turning up in huge numbers and proving that a film led by women could work at the box office. “And most importantly, thank you to the audience who went to theatres to watch what was then billed as a ‘female-centric’ movie and made it a huge success which in turn helped showcase that women could hold their own at the box office. #Jalwa,” she wrote, adding, “Thank you all for remembering this piece of work with such fondness. #20in2020.”

Also see: Sushmita Sen said she ‘most definitely’ deserved to win Miss India, reacted to comparison with Aishwarya Rai. Watch throwback video

Fashion, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, exposed the darker side of the fashion industry. Priyanka played a small-town girl, Meghna Mathur, who comes to Mumbai with big dreams and becomes the next big supermodel. However, her glamorous new life comes at a price.

Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa and Arbaaz Khan also played pivotal roles in Fashion. Kangana won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Follow @htshowbiz for more