The concept of Fashion 2 is ready: Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar’s successful film, Fashion (2008), which exposed the darker side of the fashion industry, completes a decade of its release today. The film-maker says he has the subject for a sequel ready with him.

“I have the concept of Fashion 2 ready with me. There are quite a few stories that I have in mind, all inspired from the real world. I always make films based on real life stories that are relevant to the society. So, this time too, I won’t be shifting focus. But it’s at a very nascent stage and we will start developing the story and script sometime soon,” he says, adding that right now he is working on another script, the first draft of which is ready. Once this film is done, he plans to start working on Fashion 2.

Madhur has had several successful films but he never tried his hand at making sequels. So, making the second instalment of Fashion would be a first for him. “Making sequels never interested me. I want my films to end on a positive and triumphant note. Many a time, I have been asked why didn’t I make sequels to Chandni Bar (2001), Page 3 (2005) or Corporate (2006), and I had told them that I never felt the need to. As far as Fashion is concerned, I had been thinking about the other stories related to the world. The film was initially three hours and 10 minutes long and I had to chop it down to two hours and 35 minutes. So, there are several stories from the world that still need to be told,” he adds.

The film-maker is content with the fact that Fashion is still being watched and can’t stop praising the female leads of the film, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse. “All my actors contributed to the film and did more than what was expected of them. Priyanka, Kangana and Mugdha, at times, would deliver so well in front of the camera that it would amaze everyone. Now that the film turns 10, I am recalling all the memories. While we were shooting the film, it was really difficult for me to direct the fashion shows. At times, it was emotional to shoot certain scenes, like the one where Priyanka walks the ramp even after being informed that her friend, Kangana, is no more, or the scene where Kangana is walking the ramp confidently even after being hit black and blue by her boyfriend,” he signs off.

