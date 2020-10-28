Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi defends friend Kavita Kaushik, calls Pavitra Punia ‘bhigi billi’

tv

Actor Kamya Punjabi has been keenly following the developments inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Her Twitter timeline is full of her opinion on the developments in the reality TV show. In a latest series of tweets, she has defended her good friend Kavita Kaushik against attacks from co-contestant Pavitra Punia.

Kavita, along with Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit, entered the Bigg Boss house recently as a wildcard entrant. Soon after her entry, Kavita made her presence felt as the ‘boss lady’. She has been appreciated for her firm positions on matters inside the house, as the new captain. On Tuesday’s episode, she was seen having a heated argument with Shardul over following rules. However, it is her fight with Pavitra Punia which attracted Kamya’s attention. On October 26’s episode, the two had a spat over rules, with Punia asking her to behave properly while Kavita took a dig at Pavitra being in the danger zone. Later, Pavitra also reportedly bad-mouthed Kavita behind her back.

Observing Pavitra’s behaviour, Kamya wrote: “Ohhhhh Dada Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweatSmiling face with open mouth and cold sweatSmiling face with open mouth and cold sweat dear #PavitraPunia jitni bhi chirne waali baatien aapne kahi #KavitaKaushik ke baare meh woh saari baatien aap agar @Iamkavitak ke muh par kehti toh dum aur dada dono nazar aata aap meh but sorry to say aap kavita ke saamne dada toh durr bhigi billi lagi #bb14 (If you have the guts then say all the stuff you have said about Kavita to her face. Sorry to say that in front of her, you are but a scared cat, hardly a strong person).”

Ohhhhh Dada 😅😅😅 dear #PavitraPunia jitni bhi chirne waali baatien aapne kahi #KavitaKaushik ke baare meh woh saari baatien aap agar @Iamkavitak ke muh par kehti toh dum aur dada dono nazar aata aap meh but sorry to say aap kavita ke saamne dada toh durr bhigi billi lagi #bb14 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 27, 2020

Kamya had also observed how a person who had just entered the house was teaching others, who had been around for more than two weeks, about rules that govern the show. She had written: “Sorry madam #PavitraPuniya but @Iamkavitak ke wajah se thodi si footage tumhe mil gayi waise Zany face 2weeks se ghar par tum log ho,phir bhi koi naya aakar tumhe rules bata raha hai! Sharam waise tumhe aani chahiye!Tum bas pith pichhe baat kar raho hamesha ki tarah #bb14 @ColorsTV.”

Sorry madam #PavitraPuniya but @Iamkavitak ke wajah se thodi si footage tumhe mil gayi waise 🤪 2weeks se ghar par tum log ho,phir bhi koi naya aakar tumhe rules bata raha hai! Sharam waise tumhe aani chahiye!Tum bas pith pichhe baat kar raho hamesha ki tarah #bb14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 27, 2020

Looks like some of Kamya’s fans were in agreement with her. One said how Pavitra would chicken out in front of Gauahar Khan too. A user wrote: “#PavitraPunia isme dum hi nhi hai face pe bolne ka....#gauharkhan ke face pe bhi nhi bola tha isne (Pavitra Punia doesn’t have the guts to say things upfront. She could not say a thing to Gauahar too).” Another user wrote: “True. She needs to be given manners class.”

Kamya and model Aly Goni have consistently spoken and given their views on the developments inside the Bigg Boss house this season. Till now, the season has seen the eviction of two contestants - Sara Gurpal and Shezad Deol. The two weeks saw three ex-contestants - Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan - stay with the participants. They left last week. The next lot of seniors to enter include Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra.

