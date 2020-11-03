Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan saves Jasmin Bhasin from nominations, Pavitra Punia breaks down and says he showed his ‘aukaat’

tv

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 08:37 IST

Bigg Boss 14 has been living up to its theme of ‘ab scene paltega (the scene will change now)’. In the latest promo, captain Eijaz Khan is given the power to save one of the contestants from eviction, and he chooses Jasmin Bhasin. This elicits reactions of shock in everyone else, particularly Pavitra Punia, who has been growing close to him. Pavitra is extremely hurt by Eijaz choosing to save Jasmin over her.

“Aukaat dikhana isey kehte hai. Mujhe pata tha game khel raha hai. Galat jagah chot maari hai isne (He has shown his true colours. I knew he was playing a game. He has hurt the wrong person.),” she tells Nikki Tamboli, before breaking down. She then warns, “Ab dekh (now see what happens)!”

Meanwhile, Nikki tells Rahul Vaidya that he is ‘slow’ and not very entertaining. He says that there will be ‘chheena-jhapti (scuffle)’ after this, which he does not want to get involved in. They are then seen getting into a physical fight of sorts, after which he tells her, “Yeh mat kar, yeh tu gandh macha rahi hai. (don’t do this, don’t play dirty). I think it is very cheap and dirty. Seat bachane ke saath izzat bhi rakh (do not forsake respect for the sake of saving your seat).”

Nikki’s behaviour seems to turn many against her, with Pavitra saying, “This was dirty.” She is also chastised by Naina Singh, who tells her, “Ladkiyon ki izzat toh rakho, apni nahi rakh sakti toh. Apni maa ki izzat rakh lo thodi si (At least have some respect for women, if not for yourself. Have some respect for your mother.).” Rahul then tells her that she has shown her true colours.

On Monday night, Bigg Boss 14 saw a double eviction - Nishant Singh Malkhani and Kavita Kaushik. The contestants voted Nishant out, while Kavita was asked to leave due to less votes from the audience.

