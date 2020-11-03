e-paper
On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Dubai's Burj Khalifa honours star: 'Nice to see myself on the biggest, tallest screen in the world'

On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa honours star: ‘Nice to see myself on the biggest, tallest screen in the world’

On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on Monday, Dubai’s iconic tower Burj Khalifa honoured the Bollywood movie star by displaying visuals from his various films to wish him ‘Happy Birthday’. Watch the video.

bollywood Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 08:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday in Dubai.
Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday in Dubai.
         

Actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday in Dubai with family and friends. While good wishes came in from around the world, the authorities at Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa decided to honour the star by displaying his image and a birthday wish on its outer wall.

Sharing a picture of him standing with the tower in the background, Shah Rukh wrote: “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!” The image showed a close up of Shah Rukh’s face with the message - ‘Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan’ written on it. It was part of a video montage from his various films.

 
 
 
 

Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana also shared a picture in a similar setting from the party they held for him. Director Karan Johar also shared a video which showed Shah Rukh expressing happiness and flashing the thumbs up sign and walking on a terrace, overlooking the tower. A voice, probably that of Karan Johar, could be heard saying: “Say hi to everyone - bhai you have to turn here. Say something - about the love you are getting.” A less audible Shah Rukh then can be heard saying: “Thank you everybody, thank you Emaar, thank you Mohammad, lots of love to you all.”

Also read: Kiara Advani won’t confirm dating Sidharth Malhotra but Akshay Kumar lets it out: ‘Bade sidhanto waali ladki hai’

Earlier in the day, he had released a video message for all his fans and had said: “I think this is the most wonderful work that we can do because you can’t be a lover boy like me without spreading love.” He also told his fans that when they meet next they would have “a bigger and better party”. “Like I said already, 56 is better than 55 and we’ll have lots of fun,” he said.

