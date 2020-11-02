Kiara Advani won’t confirm dating Sidharth Malhotra but Akshay Kumar lets it out: ‘Bade sidhanto waali ladki hai’

bollywood

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have reportedly been dating for a while now but neither has confirmed the same. While Kiara says that she would tell the world about her personal life only when she decides to get married, her co-star Akshay Kumar may have given her fans a hint.

Akshay and Kiara arrived as guests on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film, Laxmii. Host Kapil Sharma tried to ask Kiara about her boyfriend when she tried to swerve the question. “Whenever I talk about my personal life it will be when I’m married.” Kapil said, “Let’s clap for the guy who will get married to you. We can only send you good wishes for now.”

However, Akshay decided to give fans a little more than Kiara would have hoped for. “Ye badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai (She is a girl with principles),” he said. Hearing his words, Kiara was left red faced and gaping while others broke into a big laugh.

Sidharth and Kiara will be seen together for the first time in Shershaah. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film will tell the tale of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War and posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Sidharth will be seen in a double role – he will play Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra – while Kiara will be seen as Captain Vikram Batra’s girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

On Koffee With Karan, Sidharth denied being in a relationship with Kiara but said that he was happy to work with her. “The amount of rumours and hook-ups that I have had in the tabloids, I’m having lesser fun in real life, I think. I wish they were true. My life is not as colourful as what people read,” he added.

Kiara was asked on the sidelines of an awards show last year about him, she said, “No, I’m not dating Sidharth, I’m very single.” She also asked the reporter if she had any single men in mind for her.

