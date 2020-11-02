e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kiara Advani won’t confirm dating Sidharth Malhotra but Akshay Kumar lets it out: ‘Bade sidhanto waali ladki hai’

Kiara Advani won’t confirm dating Sidharth Malhotra but Akshay Kumar lets it out: ‘Bade sidhanto waali ladki hai’

Kiara Sharma was left red-faced when Akshay Kumar called her ‘bade sidhanto waali ladki’ on a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kiara is rumored to be dating Sidhart Malhotra.

bollywood Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 15:36 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kiara Advani has said she will talk about her personal life when she decides to get married.
Kiara Advani has said she will talk about her personal life when she decides to get married.
         

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have reportedly been dating for a while now but neither has confirmed the same. While Kiara says that she would tell the world about her personal life only when she decides to get married, her co-star Akshay Kumar may have given her fans a hint.

Akshay and Kiara arrived as guests on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film, Laxmii. Host Kapil Sharma tried to ask Kiara about her boyfriend when she tried to swerve the question. “Whenever I talk about my personal life it will be when I’m married.” Kapil said, “Let’s clap for the guy who will get married to you. We can only send you good wishes for now.”

 

However, Akshay decided to give fans a little more than Kiara would have hoped for. “Ye badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai (She is a girl with principles),” he said. Hearing his words, Kiara was left red faced and gaping while others broke into a big laugh.

Sidharth and Kiara will be seen together for the first time in Shershaah. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film will tell the tale of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War and posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Sidharth will be seen in a double role – he will play Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra – while Kiara will be seen as Captain Vikram Batra’s girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan gives glimpse of ‘wifey’ Aishwarya Rai’s birthday celebration, says ‘we love you eternally’. See pic

On Koffee With Karan, Sidharth denied being in a relationship with Kiara but said that he was happy to work with her. “The amount of rumours and hook-ups that I have had in the tabloids, I’m having lesser fun in real life, I think. I wish they were true. My life is not as colourful as what people read,” he added.

Kiara was asked on the sidelines of an awards show last year about him, she said, “No, I’m not dating Sidharth, I’m very single.” She also asked the reporter if she had any single men in mind for her.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

top news
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
SC stays EC’s order revoking Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status
SC stays EC’s order revoking Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status
Over 200 terrorists killed by forces in Jammu-Kashmir since Jan this year
Over 200 terrorists killed by forces in Jammu-Kashmir since Jan this year
HAM demands probe into Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, politics says Chirag Paswan
HAM demands probe into Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, politics says Chirag Paswan
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why is CBI silent on status of probe, asks Maharashtra Congress
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why is CBI silent on status of probe, asks Maharashtra Congress
Delhi riots: HC sets aside trial court’s order granting bail to school owner
Delhi riots: HC sets aside trial court’s order granting bail to school owner
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi hospitalised with Covid-related complications
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi hospitalised with Covid-related complications
RCB vs DC Preview and CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Review on Battleground T20
RCB vs DC Preview and CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Review on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In