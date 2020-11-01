e-paper
Abhishek Bachchan gives glimpse of 'wifey' Aishwarya Rai's birthday celebration, says 'we love you eternally'. See pic

Abhishek Bachchan gives glimpse of ‘wifey’ Aishwarya Rai’s birthday celebration, says ‘we love you eternally’. See pic

Abhishek Bachchan has shared a short and sweet birthday post for wife Aishwarya Rai on her 47th birthday. He posted the birthday message with a beautiful picture of the two from her birthday celebrations.

bollywood Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhishek Bachchan have shared a new picture with Aishwarya Rai.
Abhishek Bachchan have shared a new picture with Aishwarya Rai.
         

Abhishek Bachchan has shared a touching birthday wish for actor wife Aishwarya Rai along with a romantic picture of the two on her birthday. The former Miss World turned 47 on Sunday.

Sharing the lovely picture on Instagram, he wrote, “Happy birthday Wifey. Thank you for everything! All that you do for us and mean to us. May you always smile and be happy. We love you eternally. I love you.” While Aishwarya looked ageless in a floral sharara kurta, Abhishek was seen in a white and gold kurta-pyjama. The two held hands as they posed for the camera.

 

The post received more than 50000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes. Several Bollywood celebrities also wished Aishwarya on her birthday in the comments section. Her Jodha Akbar co-star Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Happy birthday Ash” along with a heart and a hug emoji. Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia commented, “Happy birthday bhabhi ji” and Amaan Ali also wrote, “Happy birthday bhaabs.”

During the day, many of her industry colleagues also wished the actor on her special day. Deepika Padukone shared a picture from one of Aishwarya’s Cannes appearances on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday...Beauty...Inside Out...Wishing you a lifetime of good health and happiness.” Katrina Kaif also wrote on her Instagram stories, “Happiest birthday to @aishwaryaraibachchan.arb May u have the most wonderful year filled with all your hearts desires.”

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have wished Aishwarya Rai on Instagram.
Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have wished Aishwarya Rai on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt shared a birthday wish for her on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful. Hope you have the best day full of cake and joy... biggest hug.” Shilpa Shetty shared a picture with Aishwarya and Aaradhya and wrote, “Happiest birthday to you @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb, may you always be blessed abundantly my dear.’

Aishwarya and Abhishek, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya, recovered from Covid-19 a few months ago. All four of them were admitted to the Lilavati hospital for treatment.

Aishwarya was last seen in 2018 film Fanney Khan. She will now be seen in Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated project, Ponniyin Selvan.

