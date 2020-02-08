Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani burn the dance floor in new video from Armaan Jain’s reception. Watch

bollywood

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception was a glitzy celebration, with the who’s who of Bollywood turning up to wish the couple. In a new video that has surfaced online, rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is seen dancing together to a mash-up of songs, including Bom Diggy and Mi Gente.

Fans showered love on Sidharth and Kiara in the comments section. “Awww they are cute,” one wrote, while another commented, “Haaye #sidkiara,” followed by fire and heart emojis. One fan club commented, “Our Shershaah & Dimple.”

Kiara, who is the cousin of the bride Anissa, also performed at the reception. Videos of her dancing to her song Sauda Khara Khara from Good Newwz are being widely shared online by several fan accounts.

Sidharth and Kiara will be seen together for the first time in Shershaah. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film will tell the heroic tale of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War and posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

Sidharth will be seen in a double role – he will play Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra – while Kiara will be seen as Captain Vikram Batra’s girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

Earlier, on Koffee With Karan, Sidharth denied being in a relationship with Kiara but said that he was happy to work with her. “The amount of rumours and hook-ups that I have had in the tabloids, I’m having lesser fun in real life, I think. I wish they were true. My life is not as colourful as what people read,” he added.

When Kiara was asked on the sidelines of an awards show last year about her relationship status with him, she said, “No, I’m not dating Sidharth, I’m very single.” She also asked the reporter if she had any single men in mind for her.

