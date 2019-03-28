Kiara Advani was asked if she is dating Sidharth Malhotra. Here’s what she said

Actor Kiara Advani has reacted to rumours that she is dating Sidharth Malhotra. She told Zoom, “No, I’m not dating Sidharth, I’m very single.” The actor was asked about Sidharth on the red carpet of the recent Filmfare Awards. Not only did she dismiss the rumours, she also asked the reporter if she had any suitable men in mind.

Host Karan Johar had asked Sidharth on Koffee With Karan about the rumours. The actor had replied, “The amount of rumours I have had in the tabloids, I’m having lesser fun in real life. I wish they were true. Kiara is lovely. We are going to work together in future. But I’m single.”

It is said Kiara and Sidharth met at Karan Johar’s party at the latter’s residence and became friends. Sidharth had also attended Kiara’s birthday party in July last year, pictures of which were shared online.

Not only this, when Karan asked Sidharth’s ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt on Koffee With Karan whom she would like to set Sidharth up with, the Raazi actor had replied, “Kiara.”

Also read: Aamir Khan says he brought his own food to Shah Rukh Khan’s dinner party once. Here’s why

Apart from being seen dancing alongside Varun Dhawan in the upcoming Kalank, Kiara will be seen as the female lead in Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. The film is the Bollywood remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. She is also working with Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar ad Kareena Kapoor in multi-starrer, Good News. The film revolves around a married couple trying to having a baby.

Kiara was last seen in Lust Stories alongside Vicky Kaushal and in Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 20:06 IST