Aamir Khan says he brought his own food to Shah Rukh Khan’s dinner party once. Here’s why

Actor Aamir Khan is known for his ability to drastically gain and lose weight for movie roles. At a book launch event on Wednesday, he revealed how it’s not as easy as it might look. He said that he has to be very strict with his diet, even if it means taking his own tiffin box to parties.

Aamir said that he was once invited to a party at actor Shah Rukh Khan’s house, thrown to welcome Apple CEO Tim Cook in India. Because he was under a strict diet to lose weight for Dangal, he was not allowed to eat at parties. “If you ever meet Shah Rukh, ask him this. He’ll tell you a good story. Apple’s Tim Cook had arrived with 4-5 people at his home, from America. So Shah Rukh invited us all to dinner. Gauri (Khan, Shah Rukh’s wife) told me to not leave without having dinner. I assured her that ‘Yes, I’ll have dinner’.

Indian Bollywood actor Aamir Khan looks on during the launch of a book about weight loss in Mumbai. ( AFP )

Read: Kangana Ranaut attacks Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, says star kids will discuss their sex lives but not their country

“She said the food is served. I told her ‘No, no. I have my own tiffin box.’ They were like ‘Yaar, you’ve come to our home and brought your own food?’ I told them it is not a formality, I am just following my diet. This was during Dangal,” he said.

Aamir will soon begin work on his next, Lal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. During the film’s announcement on his birthday, Aamir said he will need to lose 20 kgs for the film. “We have started the prep work on the film. The shoot will start from October. I will be prepping for six months. I have to lose weight. I will be losing 20 kgs. I have to be lean and slim,” Aamir said. Aamir had previously bulked up for Ghajini and gained and lost several kilos for Dangal.

Aamir was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.The film was a flop at the box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 17:38 IST