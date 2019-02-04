Sidharth Malhotra opens up about rumoured relationships with Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra’s appearance on the most recent episode of Koffee with Karan was all about his rumoured relationships. Not only did host Karan Johar extract information about Sidharth’s ex, Alia Bhatt, but he also got him to talk about Jacqueline Fernandez and Kiara Advani, the two actors he’s been rumoured to have dated.

Sidharth starred with Jacqueline in the box office flop, A Gentleman. About their rumoured relationship, the actor told Karan, “Jacqueline is wonderful. I always have fun when I am hanging out with her. Jackie and I really bonded when we were doing A Gentleman. But we were never dating. We just enjoy being friends and hanging out. we have lots in common. She’s crazy, she’s always happy.”

It was rumoured that the growing closeness between the two actors was what led to his and Alia’s breakup. Sidharth dated Alia for about a year after making their Bollywood debuts in Student of the Year, and starring in Kapoor & Sons.

He said about his equation with Alia, who is now dating Ranbir Kapoor: “We haven’t met after it. Our relationship is civil... I don’t think it’s bitter. It’s been a while. I have known her for much longer even before we dated. I gave my first ever shot with her in SOTY so there is so much history.”

When she appeared on Koffee with Karan, Karan asked Alia which actor she’d like to set Sidharth up with, and she replied, ‘Kiara’. When she was asked whom she’d want to set Jacqueline up with, Alia said, ‘Sid, if the one with Kiara doesn’t work out.’

It has been rumoured that Sidharth and Kiara hit it off at a party thrown by Karan. When he asked Sidharth about his equation with Kiara, Sidharth said, “The amount of rumours I have had in the tabloids, I’m having lesser fun in real life. I wish they were true. Kiara is lovely. We are going to work together in future. But I’m single.”

Sidharth will next be seen in Jabariya Jodi, with Parineeti Chopra. Alia will star in Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy. Kiara will be seen in Good News, opposite Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

