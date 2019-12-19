Sidharth Malhotra claims to have been accepted in the industry, says ‘my performances override my consecutive films that have not done well’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 17:21 IST

From doing romantic comedies, action movies, thrillers, family dramas and now, a biopic, Sidharth Malhotra has shown variety in all his films. The actor says he wants to continue with the variety, as it gives him great thrill to explore alien territories with characters, especially in his last two releases: Jabariya Jodi in which he played a small town boy from Bihar, and Marjaavaan which saw him in the role of a ‘basti ka ladka’.

“To explore a world, a city, a language and lahza which I am not familiar with, is the fun when you portray something which is completely different from your personality,” shares the actor, adding, “I like to reinvent myself with films, and that’s how I personally like to govern my choice of films and scripts. Why should two of my Fridays look the same? I have been lucky to be accepted in an Ek Villain (2014), and also in a Kapoor & Sons (2016). That gave me a push to always challenge [myself].”

The 34-year-old’s first tryst with films happened when he was an assistant director on Karan Johar’s My Name Is Khan (2010). He made his acting debut two years later with Student of the Year in 2012. Like any other actor, his career has also seen its own share of ups and downs. However, his failures have not impacted his career in any way, and he has always bounced back.

“There are only a handful of actors who get accepted in the industry, and I have been lucky to be one of those. Since 2012, there has been a feeling that people like to see my face on the screen. People see potential, they like my work, and I think that’s where my performances override my consecutive films that have not done well,” he says.

Talking about the negative comments that he has received for his films, Sidharth says, “I don’t think I have got criticism in the sense that they said, ‘we didn’t like you’, and ‘are not convinced with your film’. Unfortunately, it boils down to the film’s box office performance. This is a very long game and is not something that you can crack immediately,” he shares.

The actor says that he has been lucky that producers and directors realise that creative aspect and the fact that “his talent aspect is not what is hampering the film”. “So many aspects make a film successful or not — the writing, direction, music and story. I can only play my part as an actor. People have realised that my part is correct in the film, rest is up to the massive team that comes on board,” signs off Sidharth.

