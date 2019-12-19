Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019: Deepika Padukone adds glam, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon win big. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 11:27 IST

Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn, who are all set to clash at the box office on January 10 next year with the release of their films Chhpaak and Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior respectively, attended the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai on Wednesday. The two were among many others such as Taapsee Pannu, Yami Gautam, Sobhita Dhulipala and Ayushmann Khurrana who walked the red carpet at the event.

Deepika added glamour to the evening by arriving in a red floral sari with her hair neatly tied in a bun and adorned with roses. The actor was accompanied by Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar at the event. Deepika was later seen chatting with a young girl and asking her about her school as she sat amid her industry colleagues, including producer Ekta Kapoor.

Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap, Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kanika Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Malaika Arora, Yami Gautam at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ajay attended the event in a simple shirt and trousers. Yami, who saw two releases this year including Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala, took home the trophy for the Most Unconventional Actor. She walked the red carpet in a beige sari paired with a black blouse.

Taapsee, who played Shooter Dadi Prakashi Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh alongside Bhumi Pednekar, won the Icon of the Year award. Like her colleagues, Taapsee also chose a sari for the occasion and looked stunning in a white sequinned number. She joined Maniesh Paul to pose together for the paparazzi who won the Lokmat Most Stylish Host award at the event.

Aahana Kumra, Manushi Chhillar, Sobhita Dhulipala and Amyra Dastur at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ayushmann Khurrana won the Male Icon of the Year award at the event and was accompanied by wife Tahira Kashyap. While Ayushmann was in a black suit with a metallic overcoat, Tahira wore an ivory gown for the evening.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra reacts to police action against students over CAA, says ‘We have raised them to have a voice’

Malaika Arora, who sizzled in a white gown paired with a blazer, was asked about her fitness mantra but she refused to have any answer to the said question. She was honoured with the Fitness Icon of the Year award and also shook a leg to her hit dance number, Chaiyya Chaiyya as she arrived on stag to receive the trophy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more