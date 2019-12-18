e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar cancel Chhapaak promotions in Delhi, say ‘it will be insensitive’

Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar cancel Chhapaak promotions in Delhi, say ‘it will be insensitive’

Actor Deepika Padukone and director Meghna Gulzar have announced that they will not be promoting their upcoming film Chhapaak in New Delhi, amid the ongoing tensions.

bollywood Updated: Dec 18, 2019 20:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone in a still from Chhapaak.
Deepika Padukone in a still from Chhapaak.
         

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film, Chhapaak, will not hold a promotional leg in New Delhi, ahead of its January 10 release. In an official statement, the filmmakers said that it would be insensitive to promote the film at a time when the city is going through turbulence.

Over the weekend, protests which were organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act, erupted in New Delhi. The violence continued over the next few days.

“We believe that it will be insensitive on our part to promote our film at a time when the nation and the city is going through an emotional upheaval and unrest. We pray for peace and harmony and regret the inconvenience caused by our absence but we hope you will understand,” the statement read. Deepika and director Meghna Gulzar made the announcement at a recent event.

 

Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi who was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005 at the age of 15. Deepika is one of the several leading stars who have remained conspicuous in their silence about the ongoing protests. Many from the film fraternity including actors Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Farhan Akhtar, Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha, veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, filmmakers Reema Kagti, Vishal Bhardwaj and Anurag Kashyap, and Hollywood actor John Cusack expressed solidarity with the student protesters against the police action.

Deepika has called Chhapaak the most special film of her career. Co-starring Vikrant Massey, the film debuted its first song, Nok Jhok, on Wednesday. Chhapaak will clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn’s period epic Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Rajinikanth’s cop thriller Darbar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad to remain shut on Thursday and Friday due to cold
Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad to remain shut on Thursday and Friday due to cold
Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks
Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news