Chhapaak song Nok Jhok: Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey number captures the headiness of a budding romance

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 11:27 IST

The first song from Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Chhapaak is as warm as the sun on a winter day. The song, titled Nok Jhok, gives us a glimpse of Malti and Amol’s (Vikrant Massey) budding romance with all the headiness and stolen moments it entails.

The song has been penned by Gulzar, who is also the father of director Meghna Gulzar. Siddharth Mahadevan has sung the soulful song that has music by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Deepika had earlier shared a still from the song on social media with the caption, “#NokJhok mein baat bigadti hai,aur banti bhi hai.”

Deepika had shared the trailer of the film on Monday, calling it a tale of “trauma and triumph”. The clip gave a sneak peek into some of the crucial parts of the film. “Of Trauma.And Triumph. And the unquashable human spirit... #Chhapaak in theatres on 10th January, 2020,” Deepika captioned the post.

The movie is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked by a 32-year-old man in 2005. She had to undergo several surgeries to reconstruct her face. Later, Laxmi helped other acid attack survivors and championed the cause of stopping such attacks.

Chhapaak is being helmed by Meghna of Raazi fame and is set to hit theatres on January 10 next year. It also marks Deepika’s debut in production.

Deepika has confessed that Chhapaak is the most special film of her career. The actor was in tears during the film’s trailer launch event. “Usually, we need to sit through the narration process and decide whether you want to do a film or not, it’s not often when you come across a story where instantly within the first few minutes of meeting a director that this is what you want to commit your life to... and ‘Chhapaak’ has been such thing,” she said.

She added, “It’s been an incredible journey emotionally. Irrespective of how it’s received and how it does, it will be the most special film of my career, we have made it with a lot of love passion enthusiasm and responsibility.”

Talking about the film, Vikrant said, “I hope we can transfer the message behind the movie to the audience. We are hoping that the message that we want to send to the audience through the movie, should strike in people’s minds and it should grab importance and initiate conversations among the audience.”

