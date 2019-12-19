Priyanka Chopra reacts to police action against students over CAA, says ‘We have raised them to have a voice’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 08:57 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is also a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and works towards the cause of education, has spoken against the police action on students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA).

The actor took to Twitter to express her views and wrote, “Education for every child is our dream. Education is what empowered them to think independently. We have raised them to have a voice. In a thriving democracy, to raise one’s voice peacefully and be met with violence is wrong. Every voice counts. And each voice will work towards changing India. #HaveVoiceWillRaise #HaveVoiceMustRaise.”

Her fans were happy to see her speak up on the issue and show her support for the students. A fan wrote, “You’re always courageous to speak the truth even at the cost of being targeted and trolled. Thank you for speaking up against injustice.” Another wrote, “That’s how intellectual women speak. Thanks for speaking up PC.”

A fan hinted at an actor who questioned the silence of several Bollywood celebrities over the issue and wrote, “Can’t wait for the same people who wanted her to speak up to drag her for SPEAKING UP.”

Kangana Ranaut had recently called a section of the film fraternity ‘sissies’, ‘cowards’ and ‘spineless’ for distancing themselves from the issue. She had told Times of India in an interview, “The actors should be ashamed of themselves. I have no illusions about the fact that Bollywood is full of cowards who are full of themselves. All they do is just look into the mirror 20 times a day and when they’re asked they say we have electricity and we have access to everything, we are privileged, why should we be bothered about the country. Some of them even brag about it, that we are artists, we should not be concerned about the nation, they should be dragged for this and that is why I have come out in the open to question them.”

Also read: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan to have Hum Tum reunion in Bunty Aur Babli 2. See first pic

Priyanka was last seen in Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink and is currently working on her Netflix movie based on a book, The White Tiger. She will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more