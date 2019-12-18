e-paper
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ grand wedding provided Umaid Bhawan Palace with 3 months’ worth of revenue

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding was so grand that it made sure Umaid Bhawan Palace would not run a loss for three months.

bollywood Updated: Dec 18, 2019 12:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in Jodhpur in December 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in Jodhpur in December 2018.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s wedding at a palatial property in Jodhpur helped it ensure that there is no revenue shortfall for three months, a top official from Indian Hotels said on Monday. Puneet Chhatwal, chief executive officer and managing director of Indian Hotels Company Ltd that operates the Umaid Bhawan Palace, said this while speaking about the importance of the top percentile of the spenders and their importance to the industry.

Chopra, former beauty queen-turned-actor, married American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas last year at the property that once used to be the seat of the royalty in December last year. “That one per cent (of top spenders) helps. Last year, we had Priyanka Chopra’s wedding in Umaid Bhawan Palace and it makes up for the revenue of 3 months. One is enough,” Chhatwal said while speaking at Times Network’s India Economic Conclave here.

 

According to reports that had come in sections of media following the wedding, the couple had spent over $461,000 on the venue alone that would have included four-day stays for the wedding party in the palace’s rooms and also the cost of hiring the venue for the big day.

While stressing the importance of weddings for the hospitality industry, Chhatwal also said the Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding would also have helped a lot of brands.

 

Priyanka and Nick recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Their 2018 wedding was one of the biggest Bollywood events of the year. Soon, the couple will launch a sangeet dance show, inspired by their wedding. It will be an unscripted dance competition series executive produced by the couple and inspired by an Indian pre-wedding tradition called the sangeet.

“We re-watched the video of our sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding,” said Priyanka.

Looking back at his wedding functions, Nick said: “The days leading up to our sangeet were some of the most special, memorable moments of the weekend. Bringing the concept of this musical celebration to the mainstream in a new way, through couples setting out on one of the most exciting journeys of their life, is an idea that we are proud to bring to life with Amazon.” Casting for the series is currently underway and filming will take place in 2020 with participants driving the creative vision for their respective ceremonies.

(With IANS inputs)

