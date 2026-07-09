The Red Flag That Led to Graham Platner’s Implosion Was Hiding in Plain Sight

The red flag that led to Graham Platner’s collapse was hiding in plain sight. Maine Democrat Graham Platner quit his U.S. Senate campaign on Wednesday. For months, a 2024 Facebook post cautioning women against dating Platner, the Democratic nominee for the Senate in Maine, had been circulating among the political class in the state and in Washington, D.C. The post was written by one of Platner’s former romantic partners, and her name was attached. It was one of many signs overlooked by a set of upstart political activists who recruited Platner and ran his campaign. They had set out to prove that they knew better than Democratic leaders how to win elections, but they failed to reckon with the flaws in the candidate they had backed for one of the party’s most important elections of the year. On Wednesday, Platner abandoned his candidacy after the woman who had signaled her cautions about him, Jenny Racicot, said publicly that he had sexually assaulted her in her home in 2021. Platner has denied the accusation. Yet within hours, a candidate who had built a dominating presence in his party saw his endorsements and funding options evaporate. A campaign official said there were no allegations mentioned in Racicot’s Facebook post. Platner’s collapse shows the challenges facing a theory of politics that the activists behind his campaign have been pressing in races around the U.S. It rests on the belief that the Democratic Party’s leadership has betrayed wage-earning Americans and that populist outsiders new to politics, many with working-class profiles, can generate the excitement the party lacks.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who endorsed Platner, joined the candidate at a Portland, Maine, event in May.

Now, the party is left to sort out not only how to replace Platner on the ballot but also how to prevent another costly miscalculation from an upstart faction that has captured voters’ attention. Activists who believe political outsiders carry more authenticity with voters had managed to force the party to bank on someone who had never been tested. Some argue that Platner was a flawed messenger for a winning message. “Graham’s convincing win in the primary, where he beat a sitting governor by more than 40 points, is pretty damn strong evidence that their theory of the case is right,” said Francis Eanes, who leads a coalition of labor groups called the Maine Labor Climate Council. “Where it’s wrong is less the theory than the execution, and the need for deeper vetting is clear.” Platner won 72% support in the June Democratic primary over Gov. Janet Mills to become his party’s challenger to Republican Sen. Susan Collins. The accusation by Racicot, 41, was the latest in a series of controversies that dogged Platner, many of which were played down by the people who had recruited him: Daniel Moraff, a 34-year-old activist with roots in the two presidential bids of independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Morris Katz, a 27-year-old New York ad maker. They argued that newcomer candidates who bring needed life experiences to politics might also have complicated and controversial histories. “Part of our thesis here is that people do not want their candidates grown in vats,” Moraff said in an interview in May. “They want people who are real human beings.” ‘Win some, lose some’ Platner, 41, had never run for any office when he was plucked from political obscurity by Moraff and Katz, who were impressed with his charisma and commitment to populist goals. Tattooed and bearded, he had served four tours of combat duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, then lived for a while in Washington before returning to Maine to run an oyster farm. Katz provided an initial boost by fashioning a launch video that drew wide attention, and Sanders backed Platner with an endorsement. Soon, voters were flocking to his campaign events. But controversies arose quickly. In mid-October, a set of Platner’s old Reddit posts became public that, among other things, disparaged the police and seemed to blame women who drink too much for being victims of sexual assault. As state lawmakers began pulling their endorsements, some Platner aides expressed concern about the campaign’s future, according to former campaign staffers. But Platner and his closest advisers remained confident. In a text message shared with The Wall Street Journal, Platner pointed to support from a local veterans group. “Win some, lose some,” he wrote to one of the staffers.

Activist Daniel Moraff helped recruit Platner for the Maine Senate race.

“I remember asking specifically, ‘Is there anything else that will come out?’ ” said Paige Loud, who worked on the campaign as part of her doctorate before unsuccessfully running for Congress. ”I was told many times that nothing else would come out.” “I think with each one that they got away with,” she said of the string of controversies, “it made them feel more powerful, 1,000%.” Loud is considered by some Maine Democrats to be a possible Platner replacement. Days later, some of the staff were shocked by the disclosure that a tattoo Platner had been wearing for 18 years was also a Nazi symbol. Moraff gave some top aides a heads up. But many first learned of the tattoo in an interview Platner gave on the Democrat-aligned Pod Save America podcast. Moraff and Katz portrayed the problem as a mere speed bump, as Platner repeatedly told staffers that he hadn’t been aware of the tattoo’s meaning, according to former staffers.

New York ad maker Morris Katz fashioned a launch video for the Platner campaign.

Some aides, however, remained unconvinced and spoke to a friend of Platner’s from his time in Washington, D.C., who told them the candidate knew what the skull-and-crossbones signified, some of the former staffers said. In recent months, women who were romantically involved with Platner have also said publicly he had known about the tattoo’s history for years before the campaign. A campaign official said Platner enlisted in the Army National Guard with the tattoo and received a security clearance. Platner’s tattoos, the official said, were examined by military doctors and there was never any issue. Platner’s campaign saw an immediate drop in fundraising after the tattoo disclosure, with donations falling to less than half of what the campaign had been averaging daily, according to a former staffer familiar with the numbers. Tensions over strategy emerged quickly over how best to shore up Platner’s image, according to people familiar with the discussions. Though the money was tight, Katz pushed a six-figure ad campaign to be produced by his firm. It was still very early in the campaign for a major ad buy, and at the direction of Platner, a staffer paused the funding for the ad campaign, these people said. Katz, who was furious, told others in texts that the staffer needed to be reined in. The ads eventually ran later in the campaign. A campaign official said its fundraising picked up to close the year with a $4.6 million haul. Treatment of staff by Moraff and Katz became an increasing source of friction inside the campaign, according to several former staffers. Women on the campaign told Platner he was being managed by advisers who treated them unfairly and didn’t value their ideas, according to some of the former staffers and texts reviewed by the Journal. Some directly raised their concerns with Platner, who was sympathetic but sided with his advisers, these people said. Loud, one of those women, raised concerns specifically regarding Moraff. “I reached out to Graham, who I’d become very close to at that point, and was just like, ‘Hey, you have a very sexist, misogynistic staff.’ ” The campaign didn’t respond to requests for comment on the issue.

Platner won 72% support in the June Democratic primary.

A rushed background check Some controversies caught the campaign flat-footed. Instead of a thorough vetting process ahead of Platner’s campaign launch, which can take weeks, Moraff asked a Democratic research firm to conduct an expedited review in just days and at a fraction of the usual cost, the Journal previously reported. The review flagged some of Platner’s Reddit posts as the biggest threat to his budding campaign, but Moraff decided to move forward, according to people familiar with the matter. No further research, candidate reviews or questionnaires, which have become the norm for key Senate campaigns, were conducted by the firm. With each revelation, Democrats who have been frustrated with the handling of Platner’s race acknowledge that even a more deliberate process might not have been able to dig up all the controversies that came to plague the campaign. But a lot of his problematic past, they say, was there to be found. In a Facebook group called “Are We Dating The Same Guy?,” an anonymous poster shared a photo of Platner with the name “Graham.” It read, “Ghosted me in the past, then popped up on another dating app. I’m concerned he may have a significant other out there.” Racicot responded that she had “spent time” with the man on and off. “I would definitely not recommend on any level,” she wrote, adding he wasn’t “relationship material” and to message her privately for more details. Amy Gertner, Platner’s wife, had also warned the campaign in its early days of sexually-explicit texts she had discovered on Platner’s phone while they were married, the Journal previously reported. But Platner’s advisers decided to treat it as a private matter and pressed ahead with his candidacy. Platner and his advisers were concerned about potential allegations from women he had dated and made some efforts to reach out to them, according to former campaign staffers. Yet they never reached out to Racicot, according to her lawyer Cheyenne Hunt. They were most worried about Lyndsey Fifield, who he had dated when he lived in Washington, D.C., early in the last decade, because of her work for conservative candidates and causes, these people said. Fifield said Platner only sent her a casual text ahead of his August 2025 campaign launch, and their exchange was limited to wishing each other well. Fifield also reminded him that she kept diaries during their relationship. “The days of having to worry about something… unflattering…about me out there in the world are well and over,” Platner responded, according to a screenshot of the exchange reviewed by the Journal. “The oysters don’t require a clearance lol.” The campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment on the exchange. In early June, Fifield accused him of abuse. Platner denied her claims. A whiff of money As rumors swirled of more shoes to drop, Platner barnstormed the state, drawing large crowds who cheered his message that both parties had sold out the working class in favor of the wealthy. He said it was “ridiculous” that he received government-funded healthcare only because he had gone to war and returned as a disabled veteran, and that Medicare should be available to all. The magnitude of Platner’s rise was apparent at a May event in a Portland park, where three of the leading Democratic candidates for governor locked arms and posed with Platner. He had announced that he had voted for all three of them under the state’s ranked-choice voting system. The unusual joint appearance among rivals for governor was a sign that Platner had built such a powerful movement that the party’s top prospects wanted to feed off his momentum. But in time, Platner’s image as an authentic voice of the working class came under challenge. His grandfather had been a famous architect and designer, and his father, a lawyer, provided the $200,000 mortgage that allowed Platner to buy his home, which critics used to argue that he had a financial cushion unavailable to many others. Platner had attended a private high school and, for a short while, an expensive boarding school in Connecticut. Another problem with Platner’s personal narrative: He had pinned his problematic past on depression and post-traumatic stress disorder upon his return from combat duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, in about 2011, and said returning to Maine to reconnect with his community, and to marry Gertner, had restored his mental health. But the controversies that emerged included those that came after his move back to Maine, including Racicot’s sexual-assault allegation and the Platner campaign’s admission that he texted with women while he was married. Katz argued that candidates such as Platner might have more complicated or problematic backgrounds than more traditional candidates. “I think there is a different barrier inherent,” he said in a May interview. “If you believe that the only people who should be able to run for office are people who have planned it their entire lives, then that is one kind of vetting standard. If you believe we should have people who never before thought they’d run for office…they will have said things that they will have regretted.” In June, a New York Times poll showed the challenges facing the campaign. Platner was trailing Collins by 23 points among white likely voters without a college degree, a possible sign that the state’s working class was resisting the working-class candidate. Overall, he led Collins by 2 percentage points among likely voters, in a state that Democrats had won by 7 points in the 2024 presidential election. With controversies piling on, the campaign was burning through cash and having a harder time raising money. Though the campaign had raised more than $16 million by May 20, it was left with just about $2.2 million, despite not having a real primary challenger for months, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission. A campaign official didn’t address the high burn rate but said the campaign continued to raise millions each quarter. In a memo released in late June, the campaign detailed that it was being outspent significantly by Collins. The super PAC affiliated with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had ad reservations ready for the fall, but the Democratic cavalry hadn’t yet arrived.

Platner’s image as an authentic voice of the working class eventually came under challenge.

Walls close in On Sunday, Katz messaged a friend that an article would be coming out that would be fatal to Platner’s campaign, according to a person familiar with the message. He said he told Platner to exit from the race once it was out. Racicot’s allegations, detailed first in an article by Politico and then in a CNN interview on Monday, jolted the campaign. To most of Platner’s closest advisers and allies, it had become clear that the walls were closing in on his candidacy. Platner vehemently denied Racicot’s account, but even some who grew close to the candidate said they no longer knew whether to believe him. Platner continued to resist dropping out of the race—at first believing there was a chance he could overcome the accusation as he had with all the others. When faced with the political implications of the allegations, he came around to a plan to ultimately withdraw, but he pushed to have influence over the candidate-selection process for his replacement, according to people familiar with the discussions. Platner was concerned that the same establishment Democrats he had railed against would rig the process against progressives, those people said. Top Platner advisers reached out to the Maine Democratic Party to see whether they could have a say in who would replace him on the ticket, those people said. But the party resisted strongly. As the hours went by, it became clear that not only was Platner losing any power he once had, but the longer he stayed in, the more defiant the state party would become. Late Tuesday night, Devon Murphy-Anderson, the party’s executive director, posted a video accusing the Platner campaign of repeatedly trying to “put their thumb on the scale of what this process looks like” to choose his successor. By then, all three of the gubernatorial candidates who had locked arms with Platner just weeks ago had joined the chorus of Democrats calling for him to abandon the race. He announced his exit in a video Wednesday night. “We believe that for the movement to continue, it can’t be me,” Platner said.

The candidate in Waldoboro, Maine, in April. Platner finally chose to withdraw from the race when faced with the political implications of the allegations against him.