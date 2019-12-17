Priyanka Chopra turns fangirl at husband Nick Jonas’ last concert of 2019. Watch video

bollywood

As Nick Jonas and brothers held their last concert in the US for the year, Priyanka Chopra made sure she attended the gig despite her busy schedule. Priyanka flew down to New York from Delhi where she was shooting for her next Bollywood film, The White Tiger.

In a video being shared online, Priyanka is seen in a black dress, enjoying her time at the concert.

Actor Sophie Turner was also spotted at the concert, where she arrived with husband and singer Joe Jonas who is part of the band, Jonas Brothers.

Last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka has completed her shoot for The White Tiger where she features alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Arvind Adiga’s famous book by the same name. Ramin Bahrani, who recently directed Michael B. Jordan’s Fahrenheit 451, has directed Priyanka’s Netflix film. The book is about the story of an extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Priyanka had updated about the shoot wrap on her Instagram Stories upon finishing the shoot in Delhi. She also wrote a long heartfelt caption with the picture and expressed her gratitude towards the crew of the project.

She wrote, “Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger . It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can’t wait to see the finished product and share it with the world.. thank you @gouravadarsh for being an incredible lead( No1)!! I can’t wait for the world to see you as Balram.. @rajkummar_rao finally! I’m so glad we did this together. Keep sending me memes!! @r_bahrani1963 thank you for your kindness and for bringing one of my favourite books alive with such care and justice. Thank you #MukulDeora for choosing to make this film and for such an excellent execution to such a hard shoot. The crew that ran the tightest ship with a constant smile!! And of course @Netflix and @netflix_in for making such inspiring content and including me to collaborate as EP. Here’s to many more! Much love for the rest of the shoot guys! See you at promotions!! PS: Also can’t wait for the holidays .”

