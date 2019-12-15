e-paper
Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Priyanka Chopra wraps up White Tiger shoot, tells Rajkummar Rao to keep sending her memes

Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up shoot for her upcoming Netflix film White Tiger and is now on her way back to Los Angeles.

bollywood Updated: Dec 15, 2019 20:10 IST

Priyanka Chopra is flying back to LA to be with her husband Nick Jonas.
Shooting of Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming Netflix film White Tiger was wrapped up on Sunday, announced Chopra. The actor took to her Instagram to share the news with a picture of her tired but glowing face.

The Mary Kom actor wrote a long heartfelt caption with the picture and expressed her gratitude towards the crew of the project. “Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger. It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department,” read the actor’s caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger . It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can’t wait to see the finished product and share it with the world.. thank you @gouravadarsh for being an incredible lead( No1)!! I can’t wait for the world to see you as Balram.. @rajkummar_rao finally! I’m so glad we did this together. Keep sending me memes!! @r_bahrani1963 thank you for your kindness and for bringing one of my favourite books alive with such care and justice. Thank you #MukulDeora for choosing to make this film and for such an excellent execution to such a hard shoot. The crew that ran the tightest ship with a constant smile!! And of course @Netflix and @netflix_in for making such inspiring content and including me to collaborate as EP. Here’s to many more! Much love for the rest of the shoot guys! See you at promotions!! PS: Also can’t wait for the holidays 🎉 🎄 ⛄️ ❄️ 🙌🏽 fly fly #anotherflight

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

“The crew that ran the tightest ship with a constant smile!! And of course @Netflix and @netflix_in for making such inspiring content and including me to collaborate as EP,” further read the caption.

Film White Tiger is based on the Booker prize-winning book of the same name by Aravind Adiga.Ramin Bahrani, who recently directed Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon-starrer Fahrenheit 451, has directed the film.

Apart from Priyanka and Rajkummar Rao, newcomer Adarsh Gourav will also be seen in the film produced by Mukul Deora. The book is about the story of an extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

