Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra shares hilarious meme of ‘national jiju’ Nick Jonas, says ‘When Nick enters a room in India’. See it here

Priyanka Chopra shared Nick Jonas’s entry scene in Jumanji: The Next Level, with chants of ‘Jijaji aa gaye!’ in the background.

bollywood Updated: Dec 16, 2019 13:00 IST
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra gave a funny twist to Nick Jonas's entry scene in Jumanji: The Next Level.
When our ‘desi girl’ Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas, he became the ‘national jiju’ for all of us. He seems to have embraced the Indian culture, too, and often shares videos of himself dancing to Bollywood songs.

In a tweet, Priyanka gave a shout-out to her fans back home and shared a video of Nick’s entry scene in his latest release, Jumanji: The Next Level. In the clip, people can be heard shouting “Jijaji aa gaye, jijaji aa gaye! (Brother-in-law is here, brother-in-law is here!)” as he enters the scene.

“When @nickjonas enters a room in India. #NationalJiju. Thank you for all the love,” she captioned the video, along with a number of laughing emojis.

 

Nick returns as Jefferson “Seaplane” McDonough in the Jumanji: The Next Level. The film is performing well at the box office in India and has already earned Rs 24.65 crore in its opening weekend. Priyanka could not accompany Nick to the premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level in Los Angeles, as she was busy shooting in Delhi, but has been constantly cheering for him on social media.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Priyanka wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming Netflix film, an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s award-winning novel The White Tiger. The White Tiger is directed by Ramin Bahrani and also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Priyanka shared a picture from the sets on her Instagram account and wrote, “Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger . It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can’t wait to see the finished product and share it with the world.”

 

Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger . It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can’t wait to see the finished product and share it with the world.. thank you @gouravadarsh for being an incredible lead( No1)!! I can’t wait for the world to see you as Balram.. @rajkummar_rao finally! I’m so glad we did this together. Keep sending me memes!! @r_bahrani1963 thank you for your kindness and for bringing one of my favourite books alive with such care and justice. Thank you #MukulDeora for choosing to make this film and for such an excellent execution to such a hard shoot. The crew that ran the tightest ship with a constant smile!! And of course @Netflix and @netflix_in for making such inspiring content and including me to collaborate as EP. Here’s to many more! Much love for the rest of the shoot guys! See you at promotions!! PS: Also can’t wait for the holidays 🎉 🎄 ⛄️ ❄️ 🙌🏽 fly fly #anotherflight

She also thanked the cast and crew of The White Tiger for an amazing experience. “Thank you @gouravadarsh for being an incredible lead( No1)!! I can’t wait for the world to see you as Balram.. @rajkummar_rao finally! I’m so glad we did this together. Keep sending me memes!! @r_bahrani1963 thank you for your kindness and for bringing one of my favourite books alive with such care and justice. Thank you #MukulDeora for choosing to make this film and for such an excellent execution to such a hard shoot. The crew that ran the tightest ship with a constant smile!! And of course @Netflix and @netflix_in for making such inspiring content and including me to collaborate as EP. Here’s to many more! Much love for the rest of the shoot guys! See you at promotions!!” she wrote.

