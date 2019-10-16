e-paper
Priyanka Chopra has seen Nick Jonas perform live hundreds of times, but excitement levels remain intact. Watch

Videos of Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner watching a live Jonas Brothers concert has been shared online. Watch here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 16, 2019 19:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner watch the Jonas Brothers perform live.
         

New footage of sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner enjoying a Jonas Brothers concert has been shared online. Priyanka and Sophie, who are married to Nick and Joe respectively, accompanied their husbands to a live concert in Sacramento, California.

Videos of the two, clapping away from the stands, have been shared on their Instagram fan pages. One video shows Priyanka and Sophie standing next to each other, cheering the Jonas Brothers on. Another video, apparently taken by a fan and posted as an Instagram story, shows the two from behind. Sophie has been tagged as the ‘queen of the north’, her title in the fantasy show Game of Thrones, while Priyanka was tagged by the fan as their ‘BB’. The third video show both Priyanka and Sophie mouthing the lyrics of song as Nick performs mere feet away.

 

Yet another video shows Priyanka and Nick on the tarmac, just outside the private jet that flies the band to venues across the US. Waiting for them outside is a fleet of black SUVs.

Priyanka recently returned to the US after a couple of weeks in India, where she promoted her film The Sky is Pink. Released to positive reviews but mediocre box office, the film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Earlier this week, Priyanka and Nick attended a screening of the film Gully Boy, which has been chosen as India’s official entry to the upcoming Oscars. The screening was no doubt held to build buzz around the film, directed by Zoya Akhtar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, ahead of the final nominations.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 18:55 IST

