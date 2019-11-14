e-paper
Sidharth Malhotra reveals his trick to move on from professional failure

Sidharth Malhotra, who is currently experiencing a professional rough patch, has said that even big stars can’t predict the fate of their films.

bollywood Updated: Nov 14, 2019 19:06 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Sidharth Malhotra during the promotions of their upcoming film Marjaavaan in New Delhi.
Sidharth Malhotra during the promotions of their upcoming film Marjaavaan in New Delhi.(IANS)
         

Actor Sidharth Malhotra says he looks at failures as a learning experience, and doesn't get bogged down by it. "I look at it from a learning point of view. Even massive superstars of the country can't predict the future of their films," Sidharth said while talking about his mantra for dealing with successes and failures.

"It's a part and parcel of the business. I have a lot of gratitude that I am a working actor. You can't let your previous Friday affect your coming Friday," he added.

Sidharth made a successful Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012 and managed to garner a fan base with his good looks in the initial years of career. The past couple of years, however, have been rough for Sidharth. The audience weren't impressed with his films such as Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman and Aiyaari, which turned out to be duds at the box office.

Watch | Sidharth Malhotra’s formula to tackle professional failure

 

He will soon be seen in Milap Zaveri-directed Marjaavaan, which also features Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. Sidharth plays a hotheaded young man who falls in love with a girl who cannot speak. The film releases on November 15.

The actor opened up about his way of handling failure on chat show By Invite Only, which airs on Zoom. He joined the episode with his Marjaavaan co-stars Riteish and Rakul.

Talking about her latest hit De De Pyaar De, Rakul said: "De De Pyaar De was like a show reel for me, where there was everything from dancing to emotions. People took notice of my work in the movie and it opened up a new bunch of scripts for me."

Riteish praised Rakul for her dedication. He said: "I think Rakul is a powerful performer. The kind of energy and power she brings on the screen challenges me as an actor to come back better."

