Marjaavaan: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh troll each other with throwback pics, Twitter has the last laugh

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 12:37 IST

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh are currently promoting their upcoming film, Marjaavaan, the trailer of which shows them mouthing rhyming dialogues. The two play rivals in the film and have been making fun of each other on social media by sharing memes and jokes.

Sidharth has now shared a picture of a gagged Riteish from the latter’s sex comedy, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum. He wrote with it, “Haaye main “darr” jaawaan!!! @Riteishd yeh “height” toh main match nahi kar paunga. (I am afraid I can’t match this)” Riteish replied to the meme, saying, “Mera mooh band hai - warna main kuch bol deta !!!!! (my mouth is shut else I would have given a reply).”

Mera mooh band hai - warna main kuch bol deta !!!!! @SidMalhotra https://t.co/Dmp3miX8K2 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 13, 2019

However, their followers on the social media couldn’t keep themselves from jumping in the fun banter and chose sides. A fan wrote, “Haath bhi toh bandhe hain Toh type kaise Kiya ? (your hands are also tied, how did you type?)” Another reacted, “Like u said in Kapil show ‘chota muh baddi baat’.” A fan even shared a new meme by replacing Sidharth with Ritiesh in one of the former’s early photoshoots.

A day before, Riteish took a dig at Sidharth by sharing one of his initial photoshoots. Sidharth can be seen dressed in nothing but silver boxers as he faces a female model while posing for the camera. Riteish wrote in the caption, “Haye main #Marjaavaan @SidMalhotra - ufffff ye to posing ki height ho gai!!!! (this is the height of posing).”

Sidharth, however, took it in his stride and said, “See how Professional I was as a model @PatelDevansh never questioned anything !.... struggling days hai main #Marjaavan.”

Ritesh and Sidharth have earlier worked together with Shraddha Kapoor in the movie Ek Villiain. It also stars Tara Sutaria as a mute girl and Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role. Nora Fatehi has also performed a recreated dance number titled Ek Toh Kum Zindagani in the film.

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Marjavaan has been produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.

