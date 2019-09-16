Sidharth Malhotra feels ‘surreal’ to graduate from a shared one-bedroom apartment to his new house

bollywood

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:02 IST

Among the most eligible bachelors in town, the rumour mill has been constantly in overdrive, discussing Sidharth Malhotra’s relationship status. From Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez and now Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani, the Student of the Year actor has been linked to most of his co-stars. Though despite these reports, Sidharth has maintained that he is single, he admits he does see himself married in the near future.

“For me, a marriage is a lot of things. I don’t stay with my folks. When I moved from Delhi to Mumbai, my friends became a support system. And when I do get married, my wife will become a support system. I really believe in the institution of marriage. I’ve seen my folks have a lovely relationship for about 40 years now. I think it’s beautiful that two people can share their lives together and start a family,” shares the 34-year-old actor.

Married or now, ever since moving to Mumbai, the model-turned-actor has made a home for himself in the city. “It’s quite surreal to see me graduate from a one-bedroom apartment that I shared with others to my new house with many more bedrooms to myself (laughs). Life has been good,” he gushes.

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra pose during the promotion of Jabariya Jodi in Mumbai. ( PTI )

Now that he is firmly settled in the film industry, Sidharth is only focusing on being a part of diverse stories that are being told. The actor’s last released was Jabariya Jodi, and he is currently shooting Shershaah based on the life of Kargil martyr Vikram Batra.

“Our choices today have become very important. You need to choose wisely. A role may be interesting and in our zone, but one also has to see whether it is palatable. You need to realise what you’re expecting from a film. It does not matter whether a film is written for me, it’s about what you do with it when the material comes to you,” he concludes.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 12:02 IST