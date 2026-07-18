How long will the World Cup halftime show last? Expected start time and performers ft. Shakira, Madonna & Bieber
Earlier reports hinted at a 30-minute World Cup final halftime, but FIFA has now dismissed the speculation by confirming a shorter interval.
The FIFA World Cup final is all set to be played this Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.
And for a tournament that has been the biggest in history in terms of participating teams and has stretched over nearly 38 days, it's no surprise that the closing ceremony will feature a star-studded lineup taking center stage in New Jersey.
Now, FIFA has also officially confirmed the duration of the halftime show that will take place during the interval of the Spain vs. Argentina World Cup final.
FIFA confirms halftime interval duration
While earlier reports suggested the World Cup halftime show could last as long as 30 minutes, an unusually lengthy break, all speculation has now been put to rest.
FIFA has confirmed that the halftime interval will last 17 minutes, with 11 of those minutes dedicated to the performances.
The governing body has sought to make it clear that the halftime interval will only be slightly longer than usual, extending by just two minutes beyond the standard break.
Also read: Why was World Cup final referee Slavko Vincic arrested? Inside his legal history ahead of Spain vs Argentina clash
Of the additional time, roughly six minutes will be used for assembling and removing the stage for the musical performances, while ground staff will also use the interval to water the pitch—a point of concern for Spain ahead of the final after the MetLife surface appeared dry and noticeably slower in previous matches.
Who will feature in the half-time performances?
The World Cup's first-ever halftime show has been curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.
The 11-minute performance will feature a star-studded lineup, including Shakira, Madonna, BTS, Gustavo Dudamel, and Justin Bieber, who are set to entertain fans during the interval.
Also read: FIFA World Cup Halftime Show: Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy and BTS join final gig
Burna Boy will also be part of the halftime spectacle as his global hit collaboration with Shakira, "Dai Dai” continues to dominate music charts around the world.
What is the expected time?
The halftime show is expected to begin at around 3:55 p.m. ET, with the first half likely ending close to 3:50 p.m. ET following the 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
Does it also impact hydration break?
The tournament's hydration breaks, meanwhile, will remain unchanged. As has been the case throughout the World Cup because of the extreme heat, players will receive two cooling breaks during the match—one in the middle of each half.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More