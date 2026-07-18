How long will the World Cup halftime show last? Expected start time and performers ft. Shakira, Madonna & Bieber

The FIFA World Cup final is all set to be played this Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. Shakira, Justin Bieber, Madonna and BTS will perform during the FIFA World Cup Halftime Show on July 19 (Photo: AFP, X)

And for a tournament that has been the biggest in history in terms of participating teams and has stretched over nearly 38 days, it's no surprise that the closing ceremony will feature a star-studded lineup taking center stage in New Jersey.

Now, FIFA has also officially confirmed the duration of the halftime show that will take place during the interval of the Spain vs. Argentina World Cup final.

FIFA confirms halftime interval duration While earlier reports suggested the World Cup halftime show could last as long as 30 minutes, an unusually lengthy break, all speculation has now been put to rest.

FIFA has confirmed that the halftime interval will last 17 minutes, with 11 of those minutes dedicated to the performances.