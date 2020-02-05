Kareena Kapoor-Karisma dance to Bole Chudiyan, Shah Rukh dons fake moustache to woo Gauri at Armaan Jain’s reception. Watch

bollywood

Armaan Jain’s wedding reception was one never ending dance party, attended by all the biggest Bollywood stars. From Shah Rukh Khan to Kareena Kapoor, your favourite actors put on a fun show to celebrate the wedding of Armaan with longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Inside videos show Kareena bring back her Poo avatar from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to perform with the film’s director and friend Karan Johar and her sister Karisma Kapoor. The trio danced to hit song Bole Chudiyan but it was definitely Karan who stole the show with his moves.

Armaan’s brother Aadar and his rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria also gave a performance to Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman. Tara looked stunning in her embellished silver lehenga and Aadar wore a black bandhgala. The couple got a lot of cheers from the audience for their energetic performance.

The best part of the night was still Shah Rukh and his moustache. The actor donned a fake moustache to perform with wife Gauri Khan at the reception. The couple danced to Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli when their performance was hijacked by Karan. Watch the videos here:

Another video from the party showed the newlyweds enjoying a live performance by singer Gurdeep Mehndi. At one moment, Armaan picked up a smoke gun to shoot at the audience while grooving to the music. “Thank you so much @therealarmaanjain paji & @anissamalhotra for giving me this opportunity to perform for you all had an amazing show last night God Bless You,” Gurdeep wrote in an Instagram post.

Armaan and Anissa tied the knot on Monday night after a whole weekend of festivities. Their wedding was attended by cousins Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur, the Ambani family, Anil and Sunita Kapoor and more.

