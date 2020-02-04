Rahul Roy says Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr character was written for him: ‘I still regret not signing that film’

bollywood

Actor Rahul Roy recently appeared as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show where he revealed an unknown fact about his movie career. He said that Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic stalked from Darr was originally written for him.

Rahul was present at the show with Aashiqui co-stars Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori. They were on the show to celebrate 30 years of their hit film.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, he told host Kapil Sharma that he did not get any work for six months after the release of Aashiqui but suddenly was offered almost 49 films. Talking about one of the films he said, “I remember Yash Chopra ji had called me for a narration. I was preoccupied with other films and couldn’t take up the offer as many of the projects I had signed on were already on floors and filmmakers were fighting for my dates.”

He finally gave in and said, “Well, the film was Darr, which later went to Shah Rukh Khan and shaped his career. His character Rahul was written keeping me in mind. I still have the big regret of not signing that film.”

Shah Rukh played a murderous stalker in Darr, one of the earliest films of his career. It also starred Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla. Shah Rukh received a lot of praise for his work and went on to become one of the world’s most successful actors.

Recently, Rahul was in news when Kareena Kapoor said on a talk show that Rahul Roy was her first crush. “My first crush was the hero of one my favourite films. I actually went to the theatre eight times to watch the film because of him and the songs of the film. This film’s song had become a rage and I am a little nervous to say this after so long - my first crush was Rahul Roy. Everyone was in love with him during his film Aashiqui,” she had said on an episode of Dance India Dance. “I’m speechless,” Rahul had said in reaction to Kareena’s confession.

Rahul was seen on the first season of reality show Bigg Boss. He emerged as the season’s winner.

