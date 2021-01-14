Fan tells Disha Parmar to ‘not become mom of Rahul Vaidya's kids', see her reply
- Disha Parmar shut down a fan who said that she is too 'classy' for Rahul Vaidya and advised her not to marry him.
Disha Parmar gave a sharp response to a fan who commented on one of her pictures, urging her not to become ‘the mother of Rahul Vaidya’s children’. In November, Rahul confessed his love for Disha on Bigg Boss 14 and proposed marriage to her. She is yet to publicly respond.
On one of Disha’s Instagram posts, a fan wrote, “Rahul papu ko aap suit nahi karti (Being with a loser like Rahul does not suit you), u r vary classy, good looking u should focus on your career.. Rahul k bacche ki maa mat bano (Do not become the mother of Rahul’s children).” She retorted by saying, “@tausif0506 who do you think you are to comment on what i do or don't do?”
Last year, in November, on Disha’s birthday, Rahul proposed to her on Bigg Boss 14. He said that he realised her importance in his life and how much he missed her after coming on the show. He then went down on one knee, took out a ring and asked her to marry him. Though he requested her to communicate her decision to the makers of the show, she has not publicly responded yet.
Also read | The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan star in a poor retread of The Godfather
However, Rahul’s mother Geeta Vaidya revealed that the wedding preparations are in full swing, when she entered the Bigg Boss house earlier this month, as a part of family week.
In an interview with The Times of India, Geeta confirmed that Rahul and Disha will get married, and said that the two families have already talked about it as well as made basic arrangements.
“Disha doesn’t want to get married in summer, so mostly we will have a June wedding. This season has already ended and they don’t want to get married in summer and will not wait for December. Itna lamba nahi kheechenge (We will not drag it for so long). We will have a June wedding,” Geeta said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 100: Rubina cries after a fight with Eijaz
- Bigg Boss 14 written update day 100: Rubina wanted to ration food and Eijaz Khan objected to the 'order' saying people can decide for themselves.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav review: Saif's silly show has the subtlety of a lathi to the kneecap
- Tandav review: Hokey and ham-fisted, Saif Ali Khan's sophomore streaming show is a major let-down.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WandaVision review: A mind-bending appetiser before we dine in the multiverse
- WandaVision review: Is it a loving homage to classic sitcoms or a conventional Marvel spectacle? Here's a review of the first three episodes of the MCU's first Disney+ show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armie Hammer breaks silence on DMs scandal, says he's quit his upcoming film
- Actor Armie Hammer announced that he is quitting his upcoming film, amid a scandal around messages that he allegedly sent a woman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka clarifies joke about wanting a ‘cricket team’ of kids with Nick
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohman posts photo from birthday bash on a yacht, clicked by girlfriend Sushmita
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan says quitting her TV show was like being 'born again'
- Actor Hina Khan has said that quitting her television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was like being 'born again'. She said that now, she is treated just like any other celebrity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patralekhaa spots The White Tiger hoarding in NYC, gives shout-out to Rajkummar
- Patralekhaa spotted Rajkummar Rao on a hoarding of The White Tiger in New York and shared a picture on Instagram stories. She reminisced about his incredible journey, from Gurugram to New York.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One Night in Miami review: Blistering film traps four Black icons in motel room
- One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King extracts terrific performances from her four leading men, in a high-concept drama about power and responsibility.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif dances after a ‘longgggggg time’, see Ishaan Khatter’s response
- Katrina Kaif posted a video of herself on Instagram, dancing to music. The clip was from her dance rehearsal for Phone Bhoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav Shukla confronts Eijaz Khan, warns 'don't come close to my wife'
- Abhinav Shukla intervened in a fight between his wife, Rubina Dilaik, and Eijaz Khan. Watch the heated exchange here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun-Natasha wedding in Alibaug this month? Actor’s uncle Anil clears the air
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditya Narayan is wining and dining with wife Shweta Agarwal on mini-vacay
- Aditya Narayan has shared new pictures from his mini-honeymoon with wife Shweta Agarwal. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan is 'daddy cool' as he goes on a bike ride with sons. Watch video
- Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a new video of himself, on a bike ride with his sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone: Don’t compare myself with anyone, I think about what’s on my plate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox