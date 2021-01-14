IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Fan tells Disha Parmar to ‘not become mom of Rahul Vaidya's kids', see her reply
Rahul Vaidya proposed marriage to Disha Parmar in November, on her birthday.
Rahul Vaidya proposed marriage to Disha Parmar in November, on her birthday.
entertainment

Fan tells Disha Parmar to ‘not become mom of Rahul Vaidya's kids', see her reply

  • Disha Parmar shut down a fan who said that she is too 'classy' for Rahul Vaidya and advised her not to marry him.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:46 PM IST

Disha Parmar gave a sharp response to a fan who commented on one of her pictures, urging her not to become ‘the mother of Rahul Vaidya’s children’. In November, Rahul confessed his love for Disha on Bigg Boss 14 and proposed marriage to her. She is yet to publicly respond.

On one of Disha’s Instagram posts, a fan wrote, “Rahul papu ko aap suit nahi karti (Being with a loser like Rahul does not suit you), u r vary classy, good looking u should focus on your career.. Rahul k bacche ki maa mat bano (Do not become the mother of Rahul’s children).” She retorted by saying, “@tausif0506 who do you think you are to comment on what i do or don't do?”

Disha Parmar gave it back to a fan who advised her against marrying Rahul Vaidya.
Disha Parmar gave it back to a fan who advised her against marrying Rahul Vaidya.


Last year, in November, on Disha’s birthday, Rahul proposed to her on Bigg Boss 14. He said that he realised her importance in his life and how much he missed her after coming on the show. He then went down on one knee, took out a ring and asked her to marry him. Though he requested her to communicate her decision to the makers of the show, she has not publicly responded yet.

Also read | The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan star in a poor retread of The Godfather

However, Rahul’s mother Geeta Vaidya revealed that the wedding preparations are in full swing, when she entered the Bigg Boss house earlier this month, as a part of family week.

In an interview with The Times of India, Geeta confirmed that Rahul and Disha will get married, and said that the two families have already talked about it as well as made basic arrangements.

“Disha doesn’t want to get married in summer, so mostly we will have a June wedding. This season has already ended and they don’t want to get married in summer and will not wait for December. Itna lamba nahi kheechenge (We will not drag it for so long). We will have a June wedding,” Geeta said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul vaidya disha parmar

Related Stories

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married once he is out of Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married once he is out of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s mother says Disha Parmar came home after his proposal, confirms marriage is on the cards

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s mother, Geeta, said that she has already had discussions with his fiancee Disha Parmar and her family, about their marriage. The wedding date will be confirmed once he is out of the show.
READ FULL STORY
Rakhi Sawant commented on Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli’s closeness.
Rakhi Sawant commented on Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli’s closeness.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi says Rahul Vaidya is playing a ‘game’, will have affairs with Nikki Tamboli as well as Disha Parmar

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 02, 2021 10:29 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant commented on Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli’s friendship and also made a reference to his ladylove Disha Parmar. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 100: Rubina cries after a fight with Eijaz

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:05 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 100: Rubina wanted to ration food and Eijaz Khan objected to the 'order' saying people can decide for themselves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tandav review: Creator Ali Abbas Zafar has rounded up a fine cast for his streaming debut.
Tandav review: Creator Ali Abbas Zafar has rounded up a fine cast for his streaming debut.
web series

Tandav review: Saif's silly show has the subtlety of a lathi to the kneecap

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:05 AM IST
  • Tandav review: Hokey and ham-fisted, Saif Ali Khan's sophomore streaming show is a major let-down.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WandaVision review: Marvel's first Disney+ show is a mindbender of the highest order.
WandaVision review: Marvel's first Disney+ show is a mindbender of the highest order.
web series

WandaVision review: A mind-bending appetiser before we dine in the multiverse

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:29 PM IST
  • WandaVision review: Is it a loving homage to classic sitcoms or a conventional Marvel spectacle? Here's a review of the first three episodes of the MCU's first Disney+ show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have two kids together.
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have two kids together.
hollywood

Armie Hammer breaks silence on DMs scandal, says he's quit his upcoming film

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • Actor Armie Hammer announced that he is quitting his upcoming film, amid a scandal around messages that he allegedly sent a woman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra had earlier joked about wanting a 'cricket team' of children.
Priyanka Chopra had earlier joked about wanting a 'cricket team' of children.
bollywood

Priyanka clarifies joke about wanting a ‘cricket team’ of kids with Nick

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra clarified her joke about wanting a ‘cricket team’ of children. When encouraged to start a family with Nick Jonas soon, she said 'stop with the pressure'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohman Shawl called girlfriend Sushmita Sen his 'in-house photographer'.
Rohman Shawl called girlfriend Sushmita Sen his 'in-house photographer'.
bollywood

Rohman posts photo from birthday bash on a yacht, clicked by girlfriend Sushmita

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Rohman Shawl showered praise on his 'in-house photographer', girlfriend Sushmita Sen, as he shared a picture from his birthday party on a yacht.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan on vacation in the Maldives.
Hina Khan on vacation in the Maldives.
tv

Hina Khan says quitting her TV show was like being 'born again'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:15 PM IST
  • Actor Hina Khan has said that quitting her television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was like being 'born again'. She said that now, she is treated just like any other celebrity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patralekhaa reminisced about Rajkummar Rao's journey from Gurugram to New York.
Patralekhaa reminisced about Rajkummar Rao's journey from Gurugram to New York.
hollywood

Patralekhaa spots The White Tiger hoarding in NYC, gives shout-out to Rajkummar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:57 PM IST
  • Patralekhaa spotted Rajkummar Rao on a hoarding of The White Tiger in New York and shared a picture on Instagram stories. She reminisced about his incredible journey, from Gurugram to New York.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King assembles an astonishingly excellent cast.
One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King assembles an astonishingly excellent cast.
hollywood

One Night in Miami review: Blistering film traps four Black icons in motel room

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:51 PM IST
  • One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King extracts terrific performances from her four leading men, in a high-concept drama about power and responsibility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif posted a dance video on Instagram.
Katrina Kaif posted a dance video on Instagram.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif dances after a ‘longgggggg time’, see Ishaan Khatter’s response

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • Katrina Kaif posted a video of herself on Instagram, dancing to music. The clip was from her dance rehearsal for Phone Bhoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla confronts Eijaz Khan.
Abhinav Shukla confronts Eijaz Khan.
tv

Abhinav Shukla confronts Eijaz Khan, warns 'don't come close to my wife'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla intervened in a fight between his wife, Rubina Dilaik, and Eijaz Khan. Watch the heated exchange here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for quite some time now.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for quite some time now.
bollywood

Varun-Natasha wedding in Alibaug this month? Actor’s uncle Anil clears the air

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Anil Dhawan refuted rumours that his nephew Varun Dhawan will tie the knot with Natasha Dalal this month. However, he said that the family has been encouraging him to get married soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Narayan with wife Shweta Agarwal.
Aditya Narayan with wife Shweta Agarwal.
bollywood

Aditya Narayan is wining and dining with wife Shweta Agarwal on mini-vacay

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Aditya Narayan has shared new pictures from his mini-honeymoon with wife Shweta Agarwal. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan is feeling the love in a new video.
Hrithik Roshan is feeling the love in a new video.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan is 'daddy cool' as he goes on a bike ride with sons. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:55 PM IST
  • Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a new video of himself, on a bike ride with his sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Leone is back at work in Mumbai.
Sunny Leone is back at work in Mumbai.
bollywood

Sunny Leone: Don’t compare myself with anyone, I think about what’s on my plate

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Actor Sunny Leone says that going back to shooting is amazing after a long break and she is grateful to have work even amid such difficult times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP