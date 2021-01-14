IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan star in a poor retread of The Godfather
The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal plays a Michael Corleone-inspired character in the film.
The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal plays a Michael Corleone-inspired character in the film.
bollywood

The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan star in a poor retread of The Godfather

  • The Power review: Mahesh Manjrekar borrows heavily from The Godfather in his new directorial venture but brings nothing new to it.
READ FULL STORY
By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:12 PM IST

The Power

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jisshu Sengupta, Sachin Khedekar, Prateik Babbar

Director: Mahesh Manjrekar

The Power, with its blatant appropriation of many of The Godfather’s plot elements, ends up as more of a garish retread than a ‘tribute’. While The Godfather was followed by two sequels, one can only hope that Mahesh Manjrekar’s uninspired film does not have any further instalments.

Vidyut Jammwal plays Devidas Thakur, the Singapore-returned youngest son of crime lord Kalidas Thakur (Mahesh), who wants nothing to do with the family business. He is in love with Parveen aka Pari (Shruti Haasan), the daughter of his father’s close associate, Anwar (Zakir Hussain), and is set to marry her.

After Kalidas refuses to get involved in the drugs business, an assassination attempt is made on him, and Anwar’s involvement is suspected. Before he can prove his innocence, Anwar is killed. Pari vows to avenge his death and swears on her unborn child that she will wipe out the entire Thakur bloodline. Devi, meanwhile, takes over the reins as his father remains in a coma.


The Power is let down by its predictable narrative trajectory. From a mile away, the audience can spot the ones whose loyalties have been bought. The ending, too, comes as no surprise. What does come as a surprise, however, is the wilful blindness of the Thakur family to the traitor in their midst, even when they realise that Anwar was set up, until the very last second (quite literally).

For all their clout in the underworld, Kalidas and the Thakur family seem to be terrible at self-preservation. In the first five minutes, it is shown that Kalidas is well aware of the dubious loyalty of Bishambhar Rana (Sachin Khedekar). Why the family continues to rub shoulders with him instead of killing him, even after the death of one of their own, is an enigma.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor's shoot halted by farmer groups, demand her opinion on protest

There are other tonal inconsistencies too. Pari and her father’s inclusion in the Thakurs’ family photo becomes a topic of discussion, despite the fact that her romance and impending marriage with Devi is known to everyone. However, no one objects a second later when movie star Charlie arrives and makes a comment about everyone getting started on the family picture without him. His connection to the Thakurs is never explained.

Where Mahesh falls short as a director, he makes up for as an actor. Vidyut, this film’s version of Michael Corleone, gets ample opportunity to show off his skills as the ‘top action star in the world’. Some of the violence is quite graphic, however, and you will need a strong stomach for it.

Shruti’s performance is shaky at best, especially in the scenes where she has to emote. Jisshu Sengupta, as the elder son of Kalidas, is reduced to an almost caricaturish version of Sonny Corleone, who spouts expletives in an inconsistent accent. Prateik Babbar does his best as the scheming Ranjeet but is bogged down by the weak writing.

The Power, with its creative bankruptcy, brings nothing new to already done-to-death iterations of The Godfather.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vidyut jammwal shruti haasan

Related Stories

Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan in The Power
Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan in The Power
bollywood

The Power trailer: Vidyut Jammwal-Shruti Haasan’s romance takes a deadly turn

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:27 PM IST
  • The trailer of Mahesh Manjrekar's The Power, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan, has just released online. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Vidyut Jammwal opened up about his relationship.
Vidyut Jammwal opened up about his relationship.
bollywood

Vidyut Jammwal reveals he is in a relationship: ‘I really like this girl’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2020 07:15 PM IST
Vidyut Jammwal has finally opened up on his personal life and revealed that he is in a relationship. He made the revelation on his own chat show, X-Rayed By Vidyut.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Rohman Shawl called girlfriend Sushmita Sen his 'in-house photographer'.
Rohman Shawl called girlfriend Sushmita Sen his 'in-house photographer'.
bollywood

Rohman posts photo from birthday bash on a yacht, clicked by girlfriend Sushmita

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Rohman Shawl showered praise on his 'in-house photographer', girlfriend Sushmita Sen, as he shared a picture from his birthday party on a yacht.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif posted a dance video on Instagram.
Katrina Kaif posted a dance video on Instagram.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif dances after a ‘longgggggg time’, see Ishaan Khatter’s response

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • Katrina Kaif posted a video of herself on Instagram, dancing to music. The clip was from her dance rehearsal for Phone Bhoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for quite some time now.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for quite some time now.
bollywood

Varun-Natasha wedding in Alibaug this month? Actor’s uncle Anil clears the air

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Anil Dhawan refuted rumours that his nephew Varun Dhawan will tie the knot with Natasha Dalal this month. However, he said that the family has been encouraging him to get married soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Narayan with wife Shweta Agarwal.
Aditya Narayan with wife Shweta Agarwal.
bollywood

Aditya Narayan is wining and dining with wife Shweta Agarwal on mini-vacay

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Aditya Narayan has shared new pictures from his mini-honeymoon with wife Shweta Agarwal. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan is feeling the love in a new video.
Hrithik Roshan is feeling the love in a new video.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan is 'daddy cool' as he goes on a bike ride with sons. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:55 PM IST
  • Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a new video of himself, on a bike ride with his sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Leone is back at work in Mumbai.
Sunny Leone is back at work in Mumbai.
bollywood

Sunny Leone: Don’t compare myself with anyone, I think about what’s on my plate

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Actor Sunny Leone says that going back to shooting is amazing after a long break and she is grateful to have work even amid such difficult times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh says the one Hindi film and a web series that he has written are ready to go on floors. He has also recorded his debut single that will be released soon.
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh says the one Hindi film and a web series that he has written are ready to go on floors. He has also recorded his debut single that will be released soon.
bollywood

Neil Nitin Mukesh on low-key birthday: Only close friends, relatives coming over

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh talks about his birthday celebrations this year, his upcoming projects and plans of releasing his debut single soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Talking about the allegations of illegal construction levelled against him, Sonu Sood said that he will follow the court's order.
Talking about the allegations of illegal construction levelled against him, Sonu Sood said that he will follow the court's order.
bollywood

Sonu Sood reacts to BMC calling him ‘habitual offender’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • Sonu Sood responded to the BMC's allegations that he has converted a residential building into a hotel without a license. He said that he has 'followed all the rules from (his) side'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol says her father was not in favour of her tying the knot at such a young age.
Kajol says her father was not in favour of her tying the knot at such a young age.
bollywood

Kajol says her father was against her marriage to Ajay Devgn at a young age

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Actor Kajol has said that her father was against the idea of her getting married at the age of 24 to Ajay Devgn. It was her mother, Tanuja, who came to her rescue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banita Sandhu played the female lead in October.
Banita Sandhu played the female lead in October.
bollywood

Banita Sandhu says she has always been Covid-19 negative, issues clarification

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Banita Sandhu was reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, a claim which she has now denied.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor said that she has never initiated things with someone she is interested in.
Janhvi Kapoor said that she has never initiated things with someone she is interested in.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her dating moves, says she's ‘very sly’: ‘I drop my hints’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:21 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor told Kareena Kapoor Khan that though she has never asked someone out, she is 'very sly' and drops subtle hints.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna is known for her wit and sense of humour.
Twinkle Khanna is known for her wit and sense of humour.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna fears her thoughts on men in this interview will invite trolls

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Author Twinkle Khanna has responded to an old interview of hers in which she joked about turning feminist and her thoughts on men. She, however, fears that the clip might invite a swarm of trolls now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhumi and Rajkummar Rao are working together in Badhaai Do. Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from Bigg Boss 14.
Bhumi and Rajkummar Rao are working together in Badhaai Do. Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from Bigg Boss 14.
bollywood

Bhumi shares pic with Rajkummar Rao, Jasmin parties post Bigg Boss 14 exit

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture from the sets of her new film Badhaai Do with co-star Rajkummar Rao. Post eviction from Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin was spotted partying with Bharti Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal plays a Michael Corleone-inspired character in the film.
The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal plays a Michael Corleone-inspired character in the film.
bollywood

The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti star in a poor retread of The Godfather

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:12 PM IST
  • The Power review: Mahesh Manjrekar borrows heavily from The Godfather in his new directorial venture but brings nothing new to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor with her friend Muskan Chanana in new pictures.
Janhvi Kapoor with her friend Muskan Chanana in new pictures.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor twins with a friend, Ibrahim Ali Khan calls them 'double trouble'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Khushi Kapoor has shared a bunch of new pictures of herself and a friend on Instagram. The photos show the two girls twinning in white tops and blue jeans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP