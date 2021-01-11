The Power trailer: Vidyut Jammwal-Shruti Haasan’s romance takes a deadly turn
- The trailer of Mahesh Manjrekar's The Power, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan, has just released online. Watch it here.
In their second collaboration after Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Yaara, Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan star in The Power as lovers who get caught up in a family feud. The Power, whose trailer has just dropped online, is scheduled to premiere on the pay-per-view platform Zee Plex this Thursday.
Vidyut and Shruti are seen as a couple madly in love and planning to get married. However, their plans get derailed when one of her loved ones is killed, seemingly by someone in his family. Love turns to vengeance as she angrily declares to him, “Mere pet mein jo bachcha hai, uski kasam khati hoon, Thakur khandaan ka ek bhi insaan zinda nahi rahega. Sabko khatam kar dungi main (I swear on my unborn child that no one from the Thakur family will live. I will kill them all).”
Shruti is then seen shooting people. Vidyut, known for his stunts, has some fight sequences in the trailer, in which he is seen beating the antagonists to a pulp.
Mahesh Manjrekar, director of The Power, plays Vidyut’s father in the film. Prateik Babbar has a pivotal role as well. Other cast members include Jisshu Sengupta and Sachin Khedekar.
Vidyut and Shruti were last seen in Yaara, which released on Zee5 last year. The film was largely panned by critics. The Hindustan Times review said, “The patchy screenplay and wafer-thin characterisation do not give the actors much scope to shine. ‘Top action star in the world’ Vidyut gets the lion’s share of the fight sequences and seems to be more at home in these than any scene where he is required to emote. For a film that has friendship at its core, it is strangely devoid of feeling. When characters die, the pain is never visceral.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor shares first look from new film with Aanand L Rai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why Richa Chadha refused to chop her hair for Madam Chief Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal reaches NCB office for questioning in drugs case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Power trailer: Vidyut Jammwal-Shruti Haasan’s romance takes a deadly turn
- The trailer of Mahesh Manjrekar's The Power, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan, has just released online. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boney says son Arjun convinced him to play Ranbir’s father in Luv Ranjan’s film
- Boney Kapoor confirmed that he is making his debut as an actor with Luv Ranjan's next, in which he will play Ranbir Kapoor's father.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vicky Kaushal unveils The Immortal Ashwatthama posters on 2 years of Uri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay recalls ‘25 din mein paisa double scheme’, fans shower him with memes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra on her 10-year age-gap with Nick Jonas: ‘Wasn’t a hurdle’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor is chilling in PJs on a Monday, exclaims 'What a life'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra pens note on Kamala Harris, Mira wants Shahid to do a dance film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Irrfan's son Babil 'will start looking into offers’ after his graduation in May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Esha Deol’s Instagram account restored after being hacked
- Esha Deol shared that her Instagram account has been restored after being hacked. She also urged her fans to be cautious of clicking dubious links.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity on family fighting Covid-19: ‘ICU, oxygen machines took a new meaning’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupam Kher reveals what it is like to be the ‘husband of a politician’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra lauds Kamala Harris' Vogue cover: 'An Indian woman!'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox