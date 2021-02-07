IND USA
Lataa Saberwal has quit television.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Lataa Saberwal quits daily soaps, embarks on ‘new journey’

Lataa Saberwal, who played Rajshree Vishambharnath Maheshwari in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from 2009 to 2019, has quit daily soaps. She will, however, continue to act in web series and films.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:52 PM IST

Lataa Saberwal, who is popular for being part of television shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, took to social media to announce that she is quitting daily soaps. In an Instagram post, she hinted at a ‘new journey’.

Although Lataa bid adieu to serials, she has not quit acting altogether. She said that she is open to starring in web series and films, and is even ready to do a ‘great cameo’ on the small screen.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Lataa wrote, “Announcing it formally, that I have quit daily soaps though I'm open for web, movies or a great cameo. ‘Thank you daily soaps for being an integral part of my life’.” Her caption read, “Embarking on a #newjourney. A new #beginning.”


Fans sent her their best wishes in the comments section. “All the very best Lataa Ji. May this next stage be a huge success. God bless u,” one wrote. “You r so amazing actor ... all d very bst for ur future. we all r wth you alwys whatever uh do we will always support you nd we want see uh very soon in movies @lataa.saberwal,” another commented.

However, some fans said that they would miss seeing Lataa on the small screen. “We want you in yrhpk season2 as bari maa plz mam don't quit like this plzzzzz,” one wrote. “Why...will miss u on Tv my favourite Rajshree,” another commented.

Apart from television shows, Lataa has also done supporting roles in films such as Ishq Vishk, Vivah and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

