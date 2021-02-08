IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mia Khalifa asks why Priyanka Chopra is silent on farmers' protests: 'Is Mrs Jonas going to chime in at any point?'
Priyanka Chopra had commented on the protests in December.
Priyanka Chopra had commented on the protests in December.
bollywood

Mia Khalifa asks why Priyanka Chopra is silent on farmers' protests: 'Is Mrs Jonas going to chime in at any point?'

  • Mia Khalifa wants to know why Priyanka Chopra has remained silent on the farmers' protests. Priyanka had, in fact, commented on the matter in December.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:31 PM IST

Internet personality Mia Khalifa has asked why 'Mrs Jonas', perhaps a reference to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has remained silent about the ongoing farmers' protests. Priyanka's last statement on the situation came in December.

Mia, whose opinions on the agitation have been met with backlash from certain sections, tweeted on Monday, "Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I’m just curious. This is very much giving me shakira during the Beirut devastation vibes. Silence."

In December, Priyanka, quote tweeting a message from singer Diljit Dosanjh, had written, “Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later.”


Both Diljit and Priyanka have been attacked on social media by actor Kangana Ranaut, who has accused them of instigating the farmers. In a series of tweets, Kangana wrote, “People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests, pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut targets Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra again; asks ‘who will pay for’ losses incurred due to farmers’ protest

Last week, Mia Khalifa joined several international celebrities, including singer Rihanna, activist Greta Thunberg, influencer Amanda Cerny, writer Rupi Kaur, and others, in commenting on the protests. They have all resisted against the backlash. "What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest," she had tweeted on February 3.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mia khalifa priyanka chopra priyanka chopra jonas farmers protest diljit dosanjh rihanna basit parihar brihanmumbai electric supply and transport

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have been at loggerheads since a few months.
Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have been at loggerheads since a few months.
bollywood

Diljit responds to Kangana's comments on TV interview: 'What is this drama?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has responded to Kangana Ranaut's recent comments about him during a television interview. Diljit, without naming her, called her out for her 'drama'.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut has made a new statement against Diljit Dosanjh.
Kangana Ranaut has made a new statement against Diljit Dosanjh.
bollywood

Kangana: 'I challenged Diljit Dosanjh to say he is not a Khalistani, he didn’t'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:36 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has said that Diljit Dosanjh didn't prove that he was not in support of the Khalistan movement. She also claimed that he made the Riri song much in advance.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Priyanka Chopra had commented on the protests in December.
Priyanka Chopra had commented on the protests in December.
bollywood

Mia Khalifa asks why Priyanka Chopra is silent on farmers' protests

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:31 PM IST
  • Mia Khalifa wants to know why Priyanka Chopra has remained silent on the farmers' protests. Priyanka had, in fact, commented on the matter in December.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While Kangana Ranaut is still shooting for her action flick Dhaakad, a number of other action drama as such Sooryavanshi, Satyameva Jayate 2, KGF 2 are waiting to release later this year.
While Kangana Ranaut is still shooting for her action flick Dhaakad, a number of other action drama as such Sooryavanshi, Satyameva Jayate 2, KGF 2 are waiting to release later this year.
bollywood

Kangana shares new pics from Dhaakad, here are other action films to hit screens

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut shared two new stills from Dhaakad on Monday. Many other action films such as Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 and Yash's KGF 2 that are also in the pipeline.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda has praised Nirmala Sitharaman.
Navya Naveli Nanda has praised Nirmala Sitharaman.
bollywood

Navya Nanda praises Nirmala Sitharaman for 'calling out sexism' during press con

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda was left impressed by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she 'called out sexism' against a female journalist during a press conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal started his Bollywood career with Aamir (2008) after television.
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal started his Bollywood career with Aamir (2008) after television.
bollywood

Rajeev Khandelwal: I don’t want to be a captive of a particular medium

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says people questioned his decision to venture into digital content earlier, but he remained unperturbed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Radhika Apte has been a part of numerous OTT projects.
Actor Radhika Apte has been a part of numerous OTT projects.
bollywood

Radhika Apte: Now because of the OTTs, we know what people like and what they don’t

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Actor Radhika Apte feels OTT platforms have brought in healthy competition, as the global quality of content has to be matched.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suriya tweeted to inform his fans about his Covid 19 status, Meezaan showed his fans some portions of his home during an Instagram live session.
Suriya tweeted to inform his fans about his Covid 19 status, Meezaan showed his fans some portions of his home during an Instagram live session.
bollywood

Suriya tests positive for Covid 19, Meezaan gives fans a peek into his home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:14 PM IST
  • Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Actor Suriya tweeted to inform his fans that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Meezaan Jaaferi gave a glimpse of his home to his many fans during an Instagram live session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jackky Bhagnani has produced Bell Bottom, which was shot amid the pandemic in the UK.
Jackky Bhagnani has produced Bell Bottom, which was shot amid the pandemic in the UK.
bollywood

The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021: Jackky Bhagnani

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Producer Jackky Bhagnani, recipient of the Hindustan Times Trailblazer Awards 2021 presented by Ambience, talks about how his production, Bell Bottom was successfully filmed from start to end amid the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have been at loggerheads since a few months.
Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have been at loggerheads since a few months.
bollywood

Diljit responds to Kangana's comments on TV interview: 'What is this drama?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has responded to Kangana Ranaut's recent comments about him during a television interview. Diljit, without naming her, called her out for her 'drama'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar's kids--Yash and Roohi--turned four on Sunday.
Karan Johar's kids--Yash and Roohi--turned four on Sunday.
bollywood

Karan Johar party: Kareena shares fresh pics from Yash and Roohi's birthday bash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:58 AM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar shared pictures from the birthday bash as Yash and Roohi Johar turned four.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt and her friends are enjoying themselves to the fullest on their holiday in the Maldives.
Alia Bhatt and her friends are enjoying themselves to the fullest on their holiday in the Maldives.
bollywood

Inside Alia Bhatt's Maldivian holiday: Bikinis, dancing and selfies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Alia Bhatt is having the craziest time at her Maldivian holiday with her best friends and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Check out her latest photos and videos from the vacation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan shared a video of him getting a rose as a gift from a little girl on Rose Day.
Kartik Aaryan shared a video of him getting a rose as a gift from a little girl on Rose Day.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan shares throwback video of when he got a rose from a young girl

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:48 AM IST
  • Kartik Aaryan received a red rose from a young fan on Rose Day. Watch his response here. His fans, too, loved the gesture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kunal Kemmu entered films as a child.
Actor Kunal Kemmu entered films as a child.
bollywood

Kunal Kemmu: In the film industry, ugte suraj ko sab salaam karte hain

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Actor Kunal Kemmu talks about his lowest point in his career, and the nature of the film business which dictates careers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pavail Gulati made his full-fledged film debut with Thappad in 2020.
Actor Pavail Gulati made his full-fledged film debut with Thappad in 2020.
bollywood

Pavail Gulati: I don’t like to constantly call people, or message them for work, have never asked directly for work

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Actor Pavail Gulati says work in Bollywood has always happened for him, he didn’t have to chase anyone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meezaan's sister Alaviaa Jaaferi made a brief appearance during his Instagram live.
Meezaan's sister Alaviaa Jaaferi made a brief appearance during his Instagram live.
bollywood

Inside Meezaan’s house: See his huge sneaker collection, cameo by sister Alaviaa

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:11 AM IST
  • During an Instagram live, Meezaan showed fans around his house, including his 'messy' room and balcony garden. His sister, Alaviaa Jaaferi, also made a brief appearance in the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Shriram Nene turns a year older on February 11.
Dr Shriram Nene turns a year older on February 11.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit shares glimpse of husband Shriram Nene’s pre-birthday bash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit posted a photo from her husband Dr Shriram Nene's pre-birthday party with close friends and family members. The celebrations are taking place 'in a social bubble amidst nature'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP