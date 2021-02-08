Mia Khalifa asks why Priyanka Chopra is silent on farmers' protests: 'Is Mrs Jonas going to chime in at any point?'
- Mia Khalifa wants to know why Priyanka Chopra has remained silent on the farmers' protests. Priyanka had, in fact, commented on the matter in December.
Internet personality Mia Khalifa has asked why 'Mrs Jonas', perhaps a reference to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has remained silent about the ongoing farmers' protests. Priyanka's last statement on the situation came in December.
Mia, whose opinions on the agitation have been met with backlash from certain sections, tweeted on Monday, "Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I’m just curious. This is very much giving me shakira during the Beirut devastation vibes. Silence."
In December, Priyanka, quote tweeting a message from singer Diljit Dosanjh, had written, “Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later.”
Both Diljit and Priyanka have been attacked on social media by actor Kangana Ranaut, who has accused them of instigating the farmers. In a series of tweets, Kangana wrote, “People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests, pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM.”
Also read: Kangana Ranaut targets Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra again; asks 'who will pay for' losses incurred due to farmers' protest
Last week, Mia Khalifa joined several international celebrities, including singer Rihanna, activist Greta Thunberg, influencer Amanda Cerny, writer Rupi Kaur, and others, in commenting on the protests. They have all resisted against the backlash. "What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest," she had tweeted on February 3.
