IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Diljit Dosanjh responds to Kangana Ranaut's comments on TV interview: 'What is this drama?'
Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have been at loggerheads since a few months.
Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have been at loggerheads since a few months.
bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh responds to Kangana Ranaut's comments on TV interview: 'What is this drama?'

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has responded to Kangana Ranaut's recent comments about him during a television interview. Diljit, without naming her, called her out for her 'drama'.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:07 PM IST

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has responded to actor Kangana Ranaut's latest barbs against him on a television interview. Kangana and Diljit have been engaged in a heated war of words on Twitter for almost two months now.

Diljit took to Twitter on Monday to react to Kangana's comments about him--how she asked him to say that he is 'not a Khalistani' but he did not say it. Diljit called it all a 'drama'.


"They sit on TV and call themselves patriots. They talk like the whole country is just for them. Punjabis have given their lives for the country whenever the need has risen. God forbid if there is a need for it today, we will do it again. And these Punjabis prick your side so much?," he wrote in a tweet in Punjabi.


"TV interview: 'You ask me this, I give you this answer.' What is this drama? They talk about the country, about Punjab. They want to push the debate to another angle. You wanna to project us as whatever you want. Wow," he wrote in another tweet.

In a recent interview with Republic TV's Arnab Goswami, Kangana had said, “I openly challenged him to say just once that you are not a Khalistani, he didn’t say it. Youth have been misled, they have been presented with a dream about Khalistan.”

Seemingly calling Arnab and Kangana 'Mastar, and Mastrani (Teachers)', he wrote in a tweet, "These Mastar and Mastrani are the ones setting the country on fire. I know it is not right to react to filth. But they keep getting on my nerves. Everything cannot be treated with silence. Tomorrow they will make anyone, anything. "

Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home

Kangana has been attacking Diljit online for being a vocal supporter of the farmers' protest. She said in a tweet that he was inciting farmers to protest while he accused her of disrespecting an elderly Sikh woman who was at the protests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest kangana ranaut-diljit dosanjh

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut has made a new statement against Diljit Dosanjh.
Kangana Ranaut has made a new statement against Diljit Dosanjh.
bollywood

Kangana: 'I challenged Diljit Dosanjh to say he is not a Khalistani, he didn’t'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:36 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has said that Diljit Dosanjh didn't prove that he was not in support of the Khalistan movement. She also claimed that he made the Riri song much in advance.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut has said Rihanna has no genuine talent.
Kangana Ranaut has said Rihanna has no genuine talent.
bollywood

Kangana on global support for farmer protests: 'People like Kim are their icons'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:26 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has said Rihanna is no genuine artist but just a 'porn singer'. She further said that if there is talent, one doesn’t need to do anything else.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Jackky Bhagnani has produced Bell Bottom, which was shot amid the pandemic in the UK.
Jackky Bhagnani has produced Bell Bottom, which was shot amid the pandemic in the UK.
bollywood

The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021: Jackky Bhagnani

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Producer Jackky Bhagnani, recipient of the Hindustan Times Trailblazer Awards 2021 presented by Ambience, talks about how his production, Bell Bottom was successfully filmed from start to end amid the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have been at loggerheads since a few months.
Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have been at loggerheads since a few months.
bollywood

Diljit responds to Kangana's comments on TV interview: 'What is this drama?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has responded to Kangana Ranaut's recent comments about him during a television interview. Diljit, without naming her, called her out for her 'drama'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar's kids--Yash and Roohi--turned four on Sunday.
Karan Johar's kids--Yash and Roohi--turned four on Sunday.
bollywood

Karan Johar party: Kareena shares fresh pics from Yash and Roohi's birthday bash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:58 AM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar shared pictures from the birthday bash as Yash and Roohi Johar turned four.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt and her friends are enjoying themselves to the fullest on their holiday in the Maldives.
Alia Bhatt and her friends are enjoying themselves to the fullest on their holiday in the Maldives.
bollywood

Inside Alia Bhatt's Maldivian holiday: Bikinis, dancing and selfies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Alia Bhatt is having the craziest time at her Maldivian holiday with her best friends and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Check out her latest photos and videos from the vacation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan shared a video of him getting a rose as a gift from a little girl on Rose Day.
Kartik Aaryan shared a video of him getting a rose as a gift from a little girl on Rose Day.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan shares throwback video of when he got a rose from a young girl

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:48 AM IST
  • Kartik Aaryan received a red rose from a young fan on Rose Day. Watch his response here. His fans, too, loved the gesture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kunal Kemmu entered films as a child.
Actor Kunal Kemmu entered films as a child.
bollywood

Kunal Kemmu: In the film industry, ugte suraj ko sab salaam karte hain

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Actor Kunal Kemmu talks about his lowest point in his career, and the nature of the film business which dictates careers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pavail Gulati made his full-fledged film debut with Thappad in 2020.
Actor Pavail Gulati made his full-fledged film debut with Thappad in 2020.
bollywood

Pavail Gulati: I don’t like to constantly call people, or message them for work, have never asked directly for work

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Actor Pavail Gulati says work in Bollywood has always happened for him, he didn’t have to chase anyone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan wrote about the Uttarakhand tragedy.
Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan wrote about the Uttarakhand tragedy.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan pray for victims of Uttarakhand glacier burst

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan took to their respective Instagram Stories to post notes of their concern for the Uttarakhand glacier burst tragedy and the victims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meezaan's sister Alaviaa Jaaferi made a brief appearance during his Instagram live.
Meezaan's sister Alaviaa Jaaferi made a brief appearance during his Instagram live.
bollywood

Inside Meezaan’s house: See his huge sneaker collection, cameo by sister Alaviaa

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:11 AM IST
  • During an Instagram live, Meezaan showed fans around his house, including his 'messy' room and balcony garden. His sister, Alaviaa Jaaferi, also made a brief appearance in the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Shriram Nene turns a year older on February 11.
Dr Shriram Nene turns a year older on February 11.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit shares glimpse of husband Shriram Nene’s pre-birthday bash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit posted a photo from her husband Dr Shriram Nene's pre-birthday party with close friends and family members. The celebrations are taking place 'in a social bubble amidst nature'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol shared a gorgeous picture on Instagram along with her 'Covid thoughts'.
Kajol shared a gorgeous picture on Instagram along with her 'Covid thoughts'.
bollywood

Kajol’s ‘Covid thoughts’ contain expert relationship advice. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:04 PM IST
  • Kajol shared a stunning selfie of herself, along with her 'Covid thoughts'. She observed that perseverance is the key to many things in life, from the delicate art of crocheting to saying 'I love you'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor recently made her Instagram account public.
Shanaya Kapoor recently made her Instagram account public.
bollywood

Shanaya reveals what goes on behind the scenes of dance videos, watch bloopers

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:26 PM IST
Shanaya Kapoor took fans behind the scenes of her dance videos and shared hilarious bloopers on Instagram. Watch her new video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur (L) and Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr arriving at Yash and Roohi's birthday party.(Varinder Chawla)
Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur (L) and Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr arriving at Yash and Roohi's birthday party.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Yash and Roohi's birthday: Kareena’s son Taimur, Tusshar's son Laksshya attend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:47 PM IST
As Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi turned four on Saturday, he hosted a birthday party for them. Many little kids of stars, including Taimur Ali Khan and Mehr Dhupia Bedi, joined the celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Remo D'Souza's last directorial venture was Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.
Remo D'Souza's last directorial venture was Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.
bollywood

Remo D’Souza on racism: 'When I was growing up, people used to call me names'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Remo D'Souza said that he has faced racism from an early age. While he would ignore the comments when he was younger, he now feels that he should not have allowed anyone to call him names.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan with Ajay Devgn shooting for Mayday.(Varinder Chawla)
Amitabh Bachchan with Ajay Devgn shooting for Mayday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan shoots for Mayday with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Actor Amitabh Bachchan was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday as he shot for his upcoming film Mayday with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP