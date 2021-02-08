Diljit Dosanjh responds to Kangana Ranaut's comments on TV interview: 'What is this drama?'
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has responded to actor Kangana Ranaut's latest barbs against him on a television interview. Kangana and Diljit have been engaged in a heated war of words on Twitter for almost two months now.
Diljit took to Twitter on Monday to react to Kangana's comments about him--how she asked him to say that he is 'not a Khalistani' but he did not say it. Diljit called it all a 'drama'.
"They sit on TV and call themselves patriots. They talk like the whole country is just for them. Punjabis have given their lives for the country whenever the need has risen. God forbid if there is a need for it today, we will do it again. And these Punjabis prick your side so much?," he wrote in a tweet in Punjabi.
"TV interview: 'You ask me this, I give you this answer.' What is this drama? They talk about the country, about Punjab. They want to push the debate to another angle. You wanna to project us as whatever you want. Wow," he wrote in another tweet.
In a recent interview with Republic TV's Arnab Goswami, Kangana had said, “I openly challenged him to say just once that you are not a Khalistani, he didn’t say it. Youth have been misled, they have been presented with a dream about Khalistan.”
Seemingly calling Arnab and Kangana 'Mastar, and Mastrani (Teachers)', he wrote in a tweet, "These Mastar and Mastrani are the ones setting the country on fire. I know it is not right to react to filth. But they keep getting on my nerves. Everything cannot be treated with silence. Tomorrow they will make anyone, anything. "
Kangana has been attacking Diljit online for being a vocal supporter of the farmers' protest. She said in a tweet that he was inciting farmers to protest while he accused her of disrespecting an elderly Sikh woman who was at the protests.
