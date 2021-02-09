Rubina Dilaik uncomfortable with Jasmin's re-entry on Bigg Boss 14, tells Aly Goni: 'I'm not getting good vibes'
- Rubina Dilaik has said that she is wary of Jasmin Bhasin, and that she is not getting good 'vibes' from her. She confided in Aly Goni, with whom she got close after Jasmin was evicted some time back.
Rubina Dilaik isn't happy to see Jasmin Bhasin back in the Bigg Boss house. In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, she was seen confiding in Jasmin's close friend, Aly Goni, that she is not getting good vibes from Jasmin.
Jasmin was evicted from the show but she has now re-entered the house to support her Aly. The two found that they loved each other during the course of the show.
However, everyone has noticed that Jasmin remains belligerent towards Rubina and Abhinav Shukla. In the time she was gone, Rubina and Aly developed a strong bond.
In a recent episode of the reality show, Rubina told Aly that Jasmin's behaviour makes her uncomfortable. She said: "Mujhe vibes acchi nahi aarahi hai please ye hafta sambhal lena (the vibes that are coming my way are far from being friendly)... I don't want to lose you. I did not get the vibes, and I was taken aback, please tu sambhal lena (please tackle it). Don't let her know, tujhe bata rahi hoon kyunki mein dil mein kuch horaha hai... (I am letting you know as I'm feeling restless) and I don't want to lose you, please take care of things."
It may be recalled that during Jasmin's first stint, she never got along with Rubina.
Also read: Rajiv Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor's brother and Raj Kapoor's son, dies at 58; Neetu Kapoor pays tribute
Jasmin had an argument with Aly on her return, taunting him of becoming Rubina's sidekick. Aly told her, "Rubina helped me a lot," but Jasmin reminded him, "Do not look like somebody's sidekick." Aly got a bit upset and said, "It is not that Jasmin!" Jasmin was obviously not pleased and said, "Why not give her the trophy as well?"
