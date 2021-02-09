Rajiv Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor's brother and Raj Kapoor's son, dies at 58; Neetu Kapoor pays tribute
Actor Rajiv Kapoor, who was seen hit film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, has died of a heart attack on Tuesday. He was 58. Rajiv was the youngest son of late actor-producer Raj Kapoor. He was the brother of late actor Rishi Kapoor, and actor Randhir Kapoor.
Actor Neetu Kapoor, who is Rajiv's sister-in-law, shared a post dedicated to him on Twitter. She wrote, "RIP."
Rajiv made his acting debut with Ek Jaan Hain Hum in 1983 and starred in multiple films such as Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985).
However, none of the films could touch the popularity that was achieved by 1985's Ram Teri Ganga Maili. He starred opposite Mandakini in the film, which was directed by his father.
Rajiv's friends from the film industry remembered him on social media. "Devastated!! Another big loss to the family one of my most favourite people in the world. Love him so so dearly. Don’t remember a Happy Moment without him. Chimpu uncle we will miss you," wrote actor Neil Nitin Mukesh. "That’s a terribly shocking news. RIP Rajeev kapoor," wrote Divya Dutta.
Last year in April, the Kapoor family had lost Rishi Kapoor. He died on April 30 after a two-year battle against cancer. Rajiv's sister, Ritu Nanda, died in January 2020.
