Raj Kapoor’s 96th birth anniversary: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Riddhima share childhood pics, Neetu shares pic from wedding

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 12:15 IST

Monday marks the 96th birth anniversary of showman Raj Kapoor and his actor grandkids and industry colleagues remembered him on the occasion with some rare pictures and heartfelt memories. Kareena Kapoor shared a rare family picture featuring Raj Kapoor, his wife Krishna and her father Randhir Kapoor. ” “There will never be another... Happy birthday Dadaji,” she wrote.

Her sister Karisma Kapoor also shared an adorable childhood picture with her grandpa on Instagram and wrote, “So many learning’s from my Dadaji..remembering you on ur birthday.. #grandpalove #legend.”

Her cousin and daughter of late Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a childhood picture with her other cousins sitting in the lap of their grandfather. She simply wrote, “Miss you.” Radhir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor shared a picture from her wedding on the occasion. It has both Rishi and Raj Kapoor in the frame. “Remember n miss both of them !!!” she wrote in caption.

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha also posted rare pictures of the showman of Indian films and remembered him. They also wrote heartfelt posts on social media.

Dharmendra shared a rare picture of himself and the legend on Twitter and wrote, “Raj Sahab , today is your birthday Anniversary. We miss you sir . You will always be remembered with great love and respect Folded hands.” The picture shows Raj Kapoor and Dharmendra giving each other a hug and sharing a laugh.

Shatrughan Sinha also took to Twitter to remember Raj Kapoor. Sharing some rare black and white pictures, he wrote, “With warmth & fondness the 1st & the best showman of Indian cinema, handsome, debonair, most talented actor, producer, director, late & great #RajKapoor on his birth anniversary. He has been my greatest motivator, role model as I grew up watching his brilliant craft.”

Further expressing his love for the showman, he wrote, “Though, we hardly have any similarities, watching him has been my greatest learning experience in showbiz. Main Raj Kapoor ka deewana tha, deewana hu, aur deewana rahunga. His penchant for music, grandeur on celluloid have been a visual treat. Thank you for the creative brilliance you have left us to treasure for a lifetime.”

He also shared two videos, one of a wedding in Turkey which shows how Raj Kapoor’s music left everlasting impact globally, and another of Raj Kapoor singing the song, Ye Bhai Zara.

Love & regards to the family, followers, well wishers, fans & supporters. Long live Raj Kapoor!

Raj Kapoor is known as the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema and entertainment. He was also a known figure abroad. He was nominated twice for the Palme d’Or grand prize at the Cannes Film Festival for his films Awaara (1951) and Boot Polish (1954). Time magazine ranked his performance in Awaara as one of the top 10 greatest performances of all time. His grandkids: Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are currently working as actors in Bollywood.

