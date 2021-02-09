Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik cry as eviction is announced, has Abhinav Shukla been voted out?
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are seen crying as mid-week eviction announcement is made. Fans suspect that it is Abhinav Shukla who has been evicted from the house.
Contestants on Bigg Boss 14 will be in for a shock on Tuesday's episode of the ongoing reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Amid rumours that Abhinav Shukla may have been eliminated from the show, a promo for tonight's episode shows Bigg Boss announcing a mid-week eviction. Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are seen crying as the announcement is made.
The promo begins with the contestants standing in the garden area, all lined up after Bigg Boss summoned them. Bigg Boss then says, "Aaj ghar mein maujood saat sadasyon mein se kisi ek ka safar yahi khatam karne ka faisala lenge. Aur faisle ki zimmedari in pratinidhiyo par chor rahe hain. (Of the seven participants present in the house, we will decided to end the journey of one person today. And, Bigg Boss gives the responsibility to decide the eviction, on the new representatives)."
Everyone is shocked to hear the announcement. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rahul Vaidya give shocked expressions while Aly Goni and Rubina Dilaik are unable to hold themselves back and say, "Oh, God!" Rakhi is seen crying, all alone, in a corner saying, "Bacha lo (please save)."
We then see the new entries - who came on the show to support contestants - talking, one by one, in the confession room. While the visuals of the confession room is seen, a voice-over says, "Finale se kuch kadam door, supporters ke haath mein hoga ek shocking eviction. (just a few steps ahead of the finale, the supporters will decide on a shocking eviction)."
Also read: Aditya-Shweta, Neha-Rohanpreet spotted at Indian Idol sets for Valentine's shoot
Bigg Boss then says, "Jo sadasya aaj is ghar se beghar ho rahe hain, wo hain... (The person leaving the house today is...)." The name cannot be heard but a shocked reaction of everyone can be seen. Rubina, Rakhi and Nikki start crying as the promo ends.
Meanwhile, fans rallied behind him as rumours of Abhinav's eviction did the rounds on social media. "Heartbreaking! He deserves finale #AbhinavShukla Best of luck for future @ashukla09 you’ve been the best and kindest contestant in BB history! Lots of love to you miss you," wrote one.
Another one tweeted, "You earned us #AbhinavShukla you will be the best BB contestant ever. Love you shine bright jungle boy .. we love you we will miss seeing you daily and that's what breaking my heart right now."
One fan wrote, "He deserves Being Appreciated. He deserves Being Valued. He deserves Being Loved. #AbhinavShukla ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE."
Another one tweeted, "#AbhinavShukla You're the best husband and a true gentleman. Nation loves our jungle boy. You're the bestttt. Deserving contestant to be in top2. ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE."
An angry fan tweeted, "What the hell y makers ki hi chaal h vote out toh vo ho nhi skta toh ase hi nikal do #AbhinavShukla #Abhinav #abhinavdeservesfinale #wewantabhinavback."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi, Rubina cry as mid-week eviction is announced
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are seen crying as mid-week eviction announcement is made. Fans suspect that it is Abhinav Shukla who has been evicted from the house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Amit Tandon calls Jasmin Bhasin 'real life Naagin'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditya-Shweta, Neha-Rohanpreet spotted at Indian Idol sets for Valentine's shoot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TV actor Mohan Kapur refutes death rumours: 'Thank you all for your concern'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan says he didn't want to return as host after Saturday
- Salman Khan said that he had no explanation for his mother, when she asked him why he chooses to return to host Bigg Boss, despite the contestants' unsavoury behaviour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin warns Aly to not look like a 'sidekick'
- When Aly Goni says Rubina Dilaik supported him, Jasmin Bhasin asks him to not become someone's sidekick. "Why not just gift her the trophy?' she asks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 124: Arshi voted out, Aly cries as he bids her goodbye
- Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 124: Arshi Khan voted out, Aly Goni cries as he bids her goodbye
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Lataa Saberwal quits serials, begins 'new journey'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gandii Baat actor Gehana Vasisth arrested for alleged role in making porn videos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Fans upset with Salman Khan for scolding Rubina Dilaik
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina tells Salman she has had suicidal tendencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul’s connection Toshi will enter Bigg Boss with 'special message' from Disha
- Before entering Bigg Boss 14 as Rahul Vaidya's connection, Toshi Sabri spoke to Hindustan Times about Rahul's game strategy, friendship with Aly Goni and Disha Parmar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 123: Salman scolds Rakhi, Rubina, Arshi and Abhinav
- Salman Khan took everyone to task over their behaviour and was upset over allegations that all emotions on the show are staged.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vindu gives update on fights and drama from upcoming Bigg Boss 14 episode, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz confirms he is in talks to re-enter, says 'I deserve to win'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox