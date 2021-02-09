IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik cry as eviction is announced, has Abhinav Shukla been voted out?
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik cry as eviction is announced, has Abhinav Shukla been voted out?

  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are seen crying as mid-week eviction announcement is made. Fans suspect that it is Abhinav Shukla who has been evicted from the house.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:22 PM IST

Contestants on Bigg Boss 14 will be in for a shock on Tuesday's episode of the ongoing reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Amid rumours that Abhinav Shukla may have been eliminated from the show, a promo for tonight's episode shows Bigg Boss announcing a mid-week eviction. Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are seen crying as the announcement is made.

The promo begins with the contestants standing in the garden area, all lined up after Bigg Boss summoned them. Bigg Boss then says, "Aaj ghar mein maujood saat sadasyon mein se kisi ek ka safar yahi khatam karne ka faisala lenge. Aur faisle ki zimmedari in pratinidhiyo par chor rahe hain. (Of the seven participants present in the house, we will decided to end the journey of one person today. And, Bigg Boss gives the responsibility to decide the eviction, on the new representatives)."

Everyone is shocked to hear the announcement. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rahul Vaidya give shocked expressions while Aly Goni and Rubina Dilaik are unable to hold themselves back and say, "Oh, God!" Rakhi is seen crying, all alone, in a corner saying, "Bacha lo (please save)."

We then see the new entries - who came on the show to support contestants - talking, one by one, in the confession room. While the visuals of the confession room is seen, a voice-over says, "Finale se kuch kadam door, supporters ke haath mein hoga ek shocking eviction. (just a few steps ahead of the finale, the supporters will decide on a shocking eviction)."

Also read: Aditya-Shweta, Neha-Rohanpreet spotted at Indian Idol sets for Valentine's shoot

Bigg Boss then says, "Jo sadasya aaj is ghar se beghar ho rahe hain, wo hain... (The person leaving the house today is...)." The name cannot be heard but a shocked reaction of everyone can be seen. Rubina, Rakhi and Nikki start crying as the promo ends.

Meanwhile, fans rallied behind him as rumours of Abhinav's eviction did the rounds on social media. "Heartbreaking! He deserves finale #AbhinavShukla Best of luck for future @ashukla09 you’ve been the best and kindest contestant in BB history! Lots of love to you miss you," wrote one.


Another one tweeted, "You earned us #AbhinavShukla you will be the best BB contestant ever. Love you shine bright jungle boy .. we love you we will miss seeing you daily and that's what breaking my heart right now."

One fan wrote, "He deserves Being Appreciated. He deserves Being Valued. He deserves Being Loved. #AbhinavShukla ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE."


Another one tweeted, "#AbhinavShukla You're the best husband and a true gentleman. Nation loves our jungle boy. You're the bestttt. Deserving contestant to be in top2. ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE."


An angry fan tweeted, "What the hell y makers ki hi chaal h vote out toh vo ho nhi skta toh ase hi nikal do #AbhinavShukla #Abhinav #abhinavdeservesfinale #wewantabhinavback."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
abhinav shukla bigg boss

Related Stories

Amit Tandon doesn't have nice things to say about Jasmin Bhasin.
Amit Tandon doesn't have nice things to say about Jasmin Bhasin.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Amit Tandon calls Jasmin Bhasin 'real life Naagin'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Actor-singer Amit Tandon has tweeted his opinion on actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin. Amit called her out for being a negative person.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra's memoir, titled Unfinished, released on Tuesday.
Priyanka Chopra's memoir, titled Unfinished, released on Tuesday.
bollywood

Unfinished review: Priyanka Chopra reveals private life details in moving book

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra's memoir, Unfinished released on Tuesday. In it, the actor has told the moving story of her life and the many challenges she faced in her career.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi, Rubina cry as mid-week eviction is announced

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are seen crying as mid-week eviction announcement is made. Fans suspect that it is Abhinav Shukla who has been evicted from the house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Tandon doesn't have nice things to say about Jasmin Bhasin.
Amit Tandon doesn't have nice things to say about Jasmin Bhasin.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Amit Tandon calls Jasmin Bhasin 'real life Naagin'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Actor-singer Amit Tandon has tweeted his opinion on actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin. Amit called her out for being a negative person.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Narayan with wife and actor Shweta Agarwal and Neha Kakkar with Rohanpreet Singh shot for a special Valentine's episode on Indian Idol.
Aditya Narayan with wife and actor Shweta Agarwal and Neha Kakkar with Rohanpreet Singh shot for a special Valentine's episode on Indian Idol.
tv

Aditya-Shweta, Neha-Rohanpreet spotted at Indian Idol sets for Valentine's shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Popular celebrity couples-- Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal and Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh--shot a special episode for Valentine's Day on Indian Idol. Pictures from the shoot have now landed on the internet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TV actor Mohan Kapur is well.
TV actor Mohan Kapur is well.
tv

TV actor Mohan Kapur refutes death rumours: 'Thank you all for your concern'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Television actor Mohan Kapur has clarified rumours about his death. He took to social media to share a statement after a namesake of his died, leading to confusion among his fans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan loses his cool on Bigg Boss 14.
Salman Khan loses his cool on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan says he didn't want to return as host after Saturday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:36 PM IST
  • Salman Khan said that he had no explanation for his mother, when she asked him why he chooses to return to host Bigg Boss, despite the contestants' unsavoury behaviour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin re-entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Aly Goni.(Colors)
Jasmin Bhasin re-entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Aly Goni.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin warns Aly to not look like a 'sidekick'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:20 AM IST
  • When Aly Goni says Rubina Dilaik supported him, Jasmin Bhasin asks him to not become someone's sidekick. "Why not just gift her the trophy?' she asks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan is the latest one to be voted out of Bigg Boss 14. (Colors)
Arshi Khan is the latest one to be voted out of Bigg Boss 14. (Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 124: Arshi voted out, Aly cries as he bids her goodbye

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:53 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 124: Arshi Khan voted out, Aly Goni cries as he bids her goodbye
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lataa Saberwal has quit television.
Lataa Saberwal has quit television.
tv

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Lataa Saberwal quits serials, begins 'new journey'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Lataa Saberwal, who played Rajshree Vishambharnath Maheshwari in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from 2009 to 2019, has quit daily soaps. She will, however, continue to act in web series and films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gehana Vasisth has been arrested for her role in pornography business.
Gehana Vasisth has been arrested for her role in pornography business.
tv

Gandii Baat actor Gehana Vasisth arrested for alleged role in making porn videos

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Television Gehana Vasisth was arrested by the Crime Branch for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on a website, said Mumbai Police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan took Rubina Dilaik to task on Saturday for her fight with Rakhi Sawant.(Colors)
Salman Khan took Rubina Dilaik to task on Saturday for her fight with Rakhi Sawant.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Fans upset with Salman Khan for scolding Rubina Dilaik

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Fans are slamming Salman Khan for scolding Rubina Dilaik over her fight with Rakhi Sawant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina tells Salman she has had suicidal tendencies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:16 AM IST
After Rubina Dilaik told Salman Khan that her suicidal tendency was one of the reasons for her strained relationship with Abhinav Shukla, her sister Jyotika said no one ever loved her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Toshi Sabri will go on Bigg Boss 14 to support Rahul Vaidya.
Toshi Sabri will go on Bigg Boss 14 to support Rahul Vaidya.
tv

Rahul’s connection Toshi will enter Bigg Boss with 'special message' from Disha

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:08 AM IST
  • Before entering Bigg Boss 14 as Rahul Vaidya's connection, Toshi Sabri spoke to Hindustan Times about Rahul's game strategy, friendship with Aly Goni and Disha Parmar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan scolds Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan and Abhinav Shukla(Colors)
Salman Khan scolds Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan and Abhinav Shukla(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 123: Salman scolds Rakhi, Rubina, Arshi and Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:58 PM IST
  • Salman Khan took everyone to task over their behaviour and was upset over allegations that all emotions on the show are staged.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vindu Dara Singh will soon enter Bigg Boss 14.
Vindu Dara Singh will soon enter Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Vindu gives update on fights and drama from upcoming Bigg Boss 14 episode, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Before entering Bigg Boss 14 as Rakhi Sawant's connection, former winner Vindu Dara Singh shared a video from his vanity van, giving updates about the upcoming episode.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan will return to Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan will return to Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz confirms he is in talks to re-enter, says 'I deserve to win'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Eijaz Khan, who has almost wrapped up his prior professional commitments, is set to re-enter Bigg Boss 14. Currently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is in the show as his proxy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP