Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan says he didn't want to return as host after Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode
Salman Khan loses his cool on Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan says he didn't want to return as host after Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode

  • Salman Khan said that he had no explanation for his mother, when she asked him why he chooses to return to host Bigg Boss, despite the contestants' unsavoury behaviour.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:36 PM IST

Host Salman Khan expressed his disappointment at the contestants on Bigg Boss 14, and said that he did not feel like returning to host Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show. On Saturday, he came under fire from a certain section of fans for reprimanding some contestants.

Salman said that his family asks him why he chooses to return to the show, and he feels disappointed that he is asked this, because in the past, he has always defended the contestants. He said that they had crossed boundaries this season.

"Mujhe ek compliment hi milta hai ke aaj aapne bahut tabiyat se bajayi sabki aur mujhe woh compliment accha lagta nahi hai (The only compliment I ever get is that I scolded everyone really well, and I do not like receiving such compliments)," he said, adding, "Ab woh aap ke liye entertainment hoga ki main yahan aaun aur inse naaraz hojaaun... meri duty ye hai ki ye iss ghar mein aachi tarike se behave kare (It might be entertaining for you to watch me berate the contestants, but it is my duty to ensure that everyone remains well-behaved on the show)."

Salman was furious at being blamed for the contestants' behaviour. He had scolded Rubina Dilaik for throwing water on Rakhi Sawant and calling her names like "gandgi, gandi aurat, neech aurat (dirty woman)." However, many of her fans claimed Salman was being shown "selected footage" before his Weekend Ka Vaar episode, to form a bias against Rubina.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 124: Arshi Khan voted out, Aly Goni cries as he bids her goodbye

On Sunday, Salman berated Rubina again, following which she made some emotional revelations on the show. Rubina told Salman, “I have had temper issues and even my relationship with my mom were not that great. I had temper issues, suicidal tendencies. One of my relationships broke because of my aggression, and not wanting to listen to anyone. I took help, feedback and did a lot of yoga and meditation. Over eight years and I think I evolved through that. However, I think your core comes out in such situations. I thought I improved myself.” Salman then said, “Rubina, life is beautiful. Love yourself and life. Just work hard.”


Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina tells Salman she has had suicidal tendencies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:16 AM IST
After Rubina Dilaik told Salman Khan that her suicidal tendency was one of the reasons for her strained relationship with Abhinav Shukla, her sister Jyotika said no one ever loved her.
Salman Khan took Rubina Dilaik to task on Saturday for her fight with Rakhi Sawant.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14: Fans upset with Salman Khan for scolding Rubina Dilaik

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Fans are slamming Salman Khan for scolding Rubina Dilaik over her fight with Rakhi Sawant.
TV actor Mohan Kapur is well.
TV actor Mohan Kapur refutes death rumours: 'Thank you all for your concern'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Television actor Mohan Kapur has clarified rumours about his death. He took to social media to share a statement after a namesake of his died, leading to confusion among his fans.
Salman Khan loses his cool on Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan says he didn't want to return as host after Saturday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:36 PM IST
  • Salman Khan said that he had no explanation for his mother, when she asked him why he chooses to return to host Bigg Boss, despite the contestants' unsavoury behaviour.
Jasmin Bhasin re-entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Aly Goni.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin warns Aly to not look like a 'sidekick'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:20 AM IST
  • When Aly Goni says Rubina Dilaik supported him, Jasmin Bhasin asks him to not become someone's sidekick. "Why not just gift her the trophy?' she asks.
Arshi Khan is the latest one to be voted out of Bigg Boss 14. (Colors)
Bigg Boss 14 day 124: Arshi voted out, Aly cries as he bids her goodbye

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:53 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 124: Arshi Khan voted out, Aly Goni cries as he bids her goodbye
Lataa Saberwal has quit television.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Lataa Saberwal quits serials, begins 'new journey'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Lataa Saberwal, who played Rajshree Vishambharnath Maheshwari in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from 2009 to 2019, has quit daily soaps. She will, however, continue to act in web series and films.
Gehana Vasisth has been arrested for her role in pornography business.
Gandii Baat actor Gehana Vasisth arrested for alleged role in making porn videos

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Television Gehana Vasisth was arrested by the Crime Branch for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on a website, said Mumbai Police.
Salman Khan took Rubina Dilaik to task on Saturday for her fight with Rakhi Sawant.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14: Fans upset with Salman Khan for scolding Rubina Dilaik

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Fans are slamming Salman Khan for scolding Rubina Dilaik over her fight with Rakhi Sawant.
Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina tells Salman she has had suicidal tendencies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:16 AM IST
After Rubina Dilaik told Salman Khan that her suicidal tendency was one of the reasons for her strained relationship with Abhinav Shukla, her sister Jyotika said no one ever loved her.
Toshi Sabri will go on Bigg Boss 14 to support Rahul Vaidya.
Rahul’s connection Toshi will enter Bigg Boss with 'special message' from Disha

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:08 AM IST
  • Before entering Bigg Boss 14 as Rahul Vaidya's connection, Toshi Sabri spoke to Hindustan Times about Rahul's game strategy, friendship with Aly Goni and Disha Parmar.
Salman Khan scolds Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan and Abhinav Shukla(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14 day 123: Salman scolds Rakhi, Rubina, Arshi and Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:58 PM IST
  • Salman Khan took everyone to task over their behaviour and was upset over allegations that all emotions on the show are staged.
Vindu Dara Singh will soon enter Bigg Boss 14.
Vindu gives update on fights and drama from upcoming Bigg Boss 14 episode, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Before entering Bigg Boss 14 as Rakhi Sawant's connection, former winner Vindu Dara Singh shared a video from his vanity van, giving updates about the upcoming episode.
Eijaz Khan will return to Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz confirms he is in talks to re-enter, says 'I deserve to win'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Eijaz Khan, who has almost wrapped up his prior professional commitments, is set to re-enter Bigg Boss 14. Currently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is in the show as his proxy.
Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava with their daughter Mehr.
Ankita Bhargava reveals what she, Karan Patel stopped doing after Mehr's birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Ankita Bhargava revealed that in their efforts to be on their best behaviour around daughter Mehr, she and Karan Patel actually became better versions of themselves. See her Instagram post here.
Salman Khan will be joined by Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan hilariously trolls Arshi Khan, dances with Disha Patan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Salman Khan will be joined by Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14. In a promo, he could be seen hilariously imitating Arshi Khan's Urdu.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee got angry and threw things around in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya criticises Devoleena for her fight with Arshi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: While she admitted that Arshi Khan is often very harsh with her words, Kamya Panjabi said Devoleena Bhattacharjee's actions were still not justified.
